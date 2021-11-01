The Book of Boba Fett trailer reveals bounty hunter's Disney Plus show

Lucasfilm

Our first glimpse at the most iconic Star Wars bounty hunter's Disney Plus solo adventure is here. The Book of Boba Fett got its first trailer on Monday, hinting at his plans after his violent takeover of Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine in The Mandalorian's season 2 finale.

It's scheduled to hit Disney's streaming service on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and the trailer reveals that Boba intends to rule over the slain Hutt's criminal empire "with respect" rather than fear. So he probably won't be feeding people to rancors, but the trailer hints that he and assassin ally Fennec Shand will have to get into some scraps to get everyone on their side.

Fett was reintroduced to the live-action Star Wars universe in the first episode of The Mandalorian's second season last year, having escaped Tatooine's hungry sarlacc in the years since Return of the Jedi. With Fennec's help, he later got his armor back from Mando and teamed up with his fellow bounty hunter to retrieve little Grogu from the Empire.

There's plenty more live-action Star Wars coming to Disney Plus. The Mandalorian is getting a third season, while former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, exiled Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and rebel spy Cassian Andor are getting their own shows.