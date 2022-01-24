The Book of Boba Fett release schedule: When does episode 5 hit Disney Plus?

Lucasfilm

The latest major show to hit brings us back to a galaxy far, far away and deep into its seedy criminal underworld. The Book of Boba Fett is shining the spotlight on Star Wars' clone ex-bounty hunter, in the wake of The Mandalorian's epic season 2 finale, and the fifth episode is coming this week.

This seven-episode series started Dec. 29, with new installments dropping weekly on Wednesdays until Feb. 9. It stars Temeura Morrison as Fett and Ming-Na Wen as his partner Fennec Shand, with the pair working to seize the territories of slain gangster Jabba the Hutt.

The Book of Boba Fett episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. New episodes generally drop at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST).

Is there a trailer to give me a taste?

There sure is, it dropped last November and it's embedded below.

What's the Disney Plus Boba Fett documentary about?

looks at the character's real-world origins, through new archival footage and interviews with cast, crew and Lucasfilm staff. It's a delightful 21-minute watch that'll make you appreciate Boba even more.