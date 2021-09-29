The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney Plus on Dec. 29

Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on on Wednesday, Dec. 29, the company revealed Wednesday. The live-action Star Wars spinoff show will follow the bounty hunter after his violent takeover of the Tatooine underworld in The Mandalorian's season 2 finale.

"The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate," reads the synopsis in Disney's release.

Fett was reintroduced to the universe in the first episode of The Mandalorian's second season last year, having escaped Tatooine's hungry sarlacc in the years since Return of the Jedi. With the help of assassin Fennec Shand, he later got his armor back from Mando and teamed up with his fellow bounty hunter to retrieve little Grogu from the Empire.

There's plenty more live-action Star Wars coming to Disney Plus. The Mandalorian is getting a third season, while former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, exiled Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and rebel spy Cassian Andor are getting their own shows.