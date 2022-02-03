The Book of Boba Fett: Fans fix yet another Star Wars character

Cinematic Captures/YouTube

The Book of Boba Fett spoilers lie ahead. The penultimate chapter of the Star Wars series featured even more characters from parent Disney Plus series The Mandalorian. Aside from Luke Skywalker, Grogu, R2-D2, Ahsoka Tano and Cobb Vanth, episode 6 also introduced a new character to the live-action universe.

Cad Bane (voiced by Corey Burton, with stunt actor Dorian Kingi), the ruthless Duros bounty hunter and hired gun for the Pyke Syndicate, strolls into the desert Freetown to confront Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). The popular character is familiar to fans of The Clone Wars, the lauded animated series set during the three years between the prequel films Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Bane is Boba Fett's mentor and was expected to show up in the spinoff series.

However, fans aren't exactly pleased with his altered live-action look. YouTube channel Cinematic Chapters quickly rectified Bane's appearance. Take a look at the more faithful design below.

Changes mainly see Bane regain his darker blue skin, along with a narrower face. "I imagine the reason for Cad Bane's lighter skin color and different facial proportions are a mix of his age and the live-action translation of a stylized character," Cinematic Chapters explained.

This isn't the first time fans have rectified the look of a beloved character. Deepfake YouTuber Shamook went viral with a video de-aging Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian, and Shamook has since been hired by Lucasfilm. When the de-aged Skywalker appeared in episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett, his look had vastly improved.

We'll see if Bane makes another appearance in the finale of The Book of Boba Fett, airing Feb. 9.