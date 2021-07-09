The Book of Boba Fett: Everything we know about the upcoming Star Wars spinoff

Lucasfilm; screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

If you stuck around after the end credits of The Mandalorian's season 2 finale last December, you know there'll be a new Star Wars show hitting : The Book of Boba Fett. It'll star the iconic clone bounty hunter from the original Star Wars trilogy, and it's coming later this year.

There was a little confusion after Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin bid a tearful farewell to Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, seemingly tying up The Mandalorian's current storylines. Is The Book of Boba Fett the next step for that show? Here's a rundown of a few key details.

What's The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett is a separate spinoff series of The Mandalorian with new adventures centered on Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) and partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). The Mandalorian season 2 postcredits scene sees the pair taking over Jabba's former palace on Tatooine, suggesting that Boba is setting himself up as a crime lord on the galaxy's Outer Rim.

Whether seizing power on Tatooine is Boba's end goal or a step in a grander plan is unclear. Even though he's a clone of Mandalorian foundling Jango Fett, he doesn't claim that heritage and likely isn't too bothered about Bo-Katan Kryze's effort to retake Mandalore from the Imperial Remnant.

He could be trying to set himself up like Darth Maul did decades before in The Clone Wars, by building a criminal empire.

It won't all be about Boba's future, though, Morrison told Rotten Tomatoes in June.

"Well, we can't say too much, but we're going to see his past and where he's been since The Empire Strikes Back," the actor said. "Somebody pointed out he's been kind of stuck in this one place, and now's the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him."

When will it come out?

It's set to arrive on Disney Plus in December 2021.

Is The Book of Boba Fett a separate show?

Short answer: Yes. The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed on Monday that The Book of Boba Fett is a new original series. In other words, The Book of Boba Fett is not the equivalent of The Mandalorian season 3. It's confusing because Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy slipped into Disney's announcement-heavy investor's call that season 3 of The Mandalorian should arrive by Christmas 2021, the same time as The Book of Boba Fett.

Some thought this meant The Mandalorian would be pivoting to an anthology format, centered on a different bounty hunter, after Din completed his mission of bringing Grogu to a Jedi. Instead, it seems we'll get two shows about similar looking bounty hunters.

"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows, so they let me keep this one a secret," Favreau told Good Morning America on Monday.

"So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up -- what Kathy called 'the next chapter' -- is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love... pretty soon following that. There's a lot of Star Wars content coming out, I think they announced 10 projects, I think this will be 11."

Who's making The Book of Boba Fett?

The Mandalorian executive producers Favreau and Dave Filoni are developing The Book of Boba Fett for Disney Plus. Robert Rodriguez, who directed the Fett-centric Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, is also an executive producer. Filming reportedly began in November, and Temeura Morrison confirmed in June that it had wrapped.

How can I get more Boba Fett before December?

In addition to season 2 of The Mandalorian, a young Boba shows up in Attack of the Clones, but his bounty hunting career is in full swing in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. You can also see more of his early days in CGI animated series The Clone Wars, and he's currently starring in the Marvel Comics event .

If you want to go old-school and see his first appearance, it's on Disney Plus. The Story of the Faithful Wookiee is an animated segment that was originally part of the infamously bad 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, and the only segment worth watching. It's no longer canon though.

Will we get a second season?

It's too early to tell. In July, Morrison told the Express that "there's been no talk about it" and reckons Disney wants to see how season 1 goes down with fans before committing to more.

Will Pedro Pascal be back for season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Jon Favreau confirmed season 3 of The Mandalorian will continue to focus on Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. So yes, he'll be back as the lone bounty hunter, who's managed to become the leader of Mandalore.