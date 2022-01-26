Webb space telescope reaches its destination Woman allegedly threatened Apple CEO Tim Cook Ford Bronco as popemobile Free N95 masks Free COVID-19 test kits Wordle, explained
The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 recap: Best diversion ever

Chapter 5 takes a slightly different approach to previous episodes, and it's amazing.

Klatooinian bounty in The Book of Boba Fett

Klatooinian bounty Kaba Balz is in trouble.

 Lucasfilm

Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett dropped onto Disney Plus Wednesday, bringing the former bounty hunter closer to war over Tatooine's criminal underworld in the seven-part live-action Star Wars series. The deadly Pyke Syndicate is making a move to take over the desert world, forcing Boba (Temuera Morrison) to recruit some muscle to drive the invaders out.

His muscle includes a master assassin, some Gamorreans, ferocious Wookiee and a cybernetically modified gang and a rancor calf, but last week's episode ended with a musical hint that the Mandalorian is going to join the gang.

This show is set around five years after Return of the Jedi and shortly after The Mandalorian season 2. Let's don our beskar armor and step into the torrent of SPOILERS for Chapter 5.

spoilers-starwars

Reuniting with Mando

This whole episode – entitled Return of the Mandalorian – feels like it belongs in The Mandalorian season 3, since it follows our old buddy Mando (aka Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal). He reunites with his clan, has a present forged for Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), breaks up with his clan and travels to Tatooine to get a new ship to replace his lost Razor Crest.

It ends with Boba's partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) tracking Mando down and recruiting him with a big bag of credits.

Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett

Fennec Shand tracks down Mando.

 Lucasfilm

"Tell him it's on the house," Mando replies. "But first, I gotta pay a visit to a little friend."

This article will be updated shortly.