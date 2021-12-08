Lucasfilm

As is Disney Plus' way, a string of teaser trailers has been hyping the latest Star Wars series due to premiere on the streamer Dec. 29.

The Book of Boba Fett dropped a new minute-long teaser trailer on Wednesday, featuring bounty hunter Boba Fett returning to the sands of Tatooine.

Check out Temuera Morrison doing his thing as Boba Fett below.

While the new teaser trailer mostly recycles footage from previous trailers, it gives us a look at Boba Fett's recovery, after he was knocked into the mouth of the carnivorous sarlacc by Han Solo.

The Book of Boba Fett is a spinoff series of The Mandalorian with new adventures centered on Boba Fett and partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). The Mandalorian season 2 post-credits scene sees the pair taking over Jabba's former palace on Tatooine, suggesting that Boba is setting himself up as a crime lord on the galaxy's Outer Rim.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus Dec. 29 and will have a total of seven episodes, with a new episode arriving once a week.