The Book of Boba Fett: All your questions answered

Lucasfilm

If you stuck around after the end credits of The Mandalorian's season 2 finale, you know there'll be a new Star Wars show hitting Disney Plus called The Book of Boba Fett. You can probably guess it's about Boba Fett, the clone bounty hunter from the original Star Wars trilogy clad in Beskar armor.

But what else do we know? There was a little confusion after Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin bid a tearful farewell to Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, seemingly tying up The Mandalorian's current storylines. Is The Book of Boba Fett the next step for that show? Here's a rundown of a few key details.

What's The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett is a separate spinoff series of The Mandalorian with new adventures centered on Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) and partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

When will it come out?

It's set to arrive on Disney Plus in December 2021.

Is The Book of Boba Fett a separate show?

Short answer: Yes. The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed on Monday The Book of Boba Fett is a new original series. In other words, The Book of Boba Fett is not the equivalent of The Mandalorian season 3. It's confusing because Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy slipped into Disney's announcement-heavy investor's call that season 3 of The Mandalorian should arrive by Christmas 2021, the same time as The Book of Boba Fett. Some thought this meant The Mandalorian would be pivoting to an anthology format, centered on a different bounty hunter, after Din completed his mission of bringing Grogu to a Jedi. Instead, it seems we'll get two shows about bounty hunters dropping episodes at the same time. Will the two intersect? We don't know that yet.

Here's what Favreau said:

"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows, so they let me keep this one a secret," Favreau told Good Morning America on Monday. "So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up -- what Kathy called "the next chapter" -- is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love... pretty soon following that. There's a lot of Star Wars content coming out, I think they announced 10 projects, I think this will be 11."





Who's making The Book of Boba Fett?

The Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are developing The Book of Boba Fett for Disney Plus. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, is also an executive producer. Filming reportedly began in November and will then be followed by filming for season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Will Pedro Pascal be back for season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Jon Favreau confirmed season 3 of The Mandalorian will continue to focus on Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. So yes, he'll be back as the lone bounty hunter.