The Black Widow trailer is here and Scarlett Johansson is back

Marvel

Surprise! The Black Widow trailer is here. We thought we might have to wait until the upcoming Comic-Con in Brazil for our first peek at Marvel's upcoming Phase 4 thriller, Black Widow. Turns out it's here, right now. And you can watch it, right here!

Looks... good? Really good actually. As you might expect, it seems very much like a spy movie, with car chases and on foot scarpers across claustrophobic city spaces. Very James Bourne/Mission Impossible/James Bond. This is a good thing.

But of course, the whole superhero thing plays a part. There's a slick looking fight with Florence Pugh as Black Widow's sister. David Harbour from Stranger Things makes his first appearance as Red Guardian, the Russian version of Captain America. He's not quite in the same shape as Chris Evans, it already looks like he's going to steal every scene he's a part of.

Can't wait to see more.

First published at 1:08 a.m. PT.

Updated at 1:20 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.