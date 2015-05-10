The bizarre theme park ride that simulates cremation

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The wise, and even scientists, will have their explanations as to why people enjoy being frightened in theme parks.

I hope, though, that even they might struggle to explain why people go to a theme and get on a ride in which they have their bodies burned to soot. Metaphorically, that is.

Window Of The World is a slightly ambitious theme park in Shenzen, China. It has tinges of Las Vegas, with models of London's Tower Bridge and Rome's Colosseum.

But even Vegas would surely turn its newly-shaved back on the notion of a ride called "The Cremator."

This is very much what it sounds like. You start in a morgue, where you are placed into a wooden coffin. You then roll along to be burned to death. Because, well, fun. Because, well, "Six Feet Under" ended a long time ago.

Of course, you'll be wondering what fine technology the Cremator's creators have used to simulate your ultimate doom.

It seems to be nothing more than hot air. Yes, powerful hot air machines give you the feeling of the final steps before you become the content of an urn on your family's mantelpiece.

Alright, it looks like a furnace (see below). But it doesn't actually burn you to death. The temperature is kept at around 40 degrees Celsius.

I have no information what happens, should you actually die in one of these things, or suffer a debilitating event of some kind.

Still, I blame blockbuster movies. The special effects enacted in them has made the weak entity known as the human seek effects that they believe will be special to them.

It's not enough for us to enjoy the natural sensations that come from simple, innate behavior. No, we must use every aspect of narcotic invention and every nuance of scientific possibility to make ourselves feel things we never thought possible.

What's odd to me is that none of the excited hordes who flock to this glorious ride seem to consider one thing: when you're being cremated you're (hopefully) already dead.

So you don't feel a thing.