It was about a year ago that I first encountered the Amazfit Bip, which at $80 (down from $100) seemed way too good to be true. An always-on screen, a heart-rate monitor, built-in GPS and a battery good for weeks, not days? Yes please.

Since then, I've shared numerous deals, the lowest being around $61. And I even drew the attention of CNET's smartwatch expert Scott Stein, who reviewed the Bip and found it "the best low-key casual smartwatch around."

Today, and for a limited time, Amazon has the Amazfit Bip in your choice of colors for $67.49. That's obviously not the all-time best deal I've seen, but it's close -- and it's excellent.

Read Stein's review if you want to learn more about the product. I'll simply add -- and reiterate -- that even if you use none of the other features, the notifications alone make this worth having. See who's calling, read incoming texts, get calendar alerts and more, all without touching your phone.

I'll also note that Walmart currently has the Bip for $67.99, which I mention only because of the return option: If you decide you don't like the Bip, you might find it easier to return to a retail store than to box up and ship.

(This story originally posted on February 11, 2019. The deal is still active as of now.)

