The biggest E3 trailers from Microsoft's E3 2019 conference, EA Play and more

Josh Miller/CNET

E3 is big. A lot is happening. And if you're not paying attention to every single conference, you're going to miss stuff. That's why this post exists! To help you play catch up!

There's been a lot! Microsoft just dropped a ton of new stuff and EA showed their wares yesterday. We still have Bethesda's conference to come today and we have Nintendo tomorrow!

A lot more still to come, but for now, here's all the trailers you need to see so far, in alphabetical order.

Apex Legends

Baldur's Gate III

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Borderlands 3

Control

CrossfireX

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destroy All Humans Remake

Dying Light 2

FIFA 20

Gears 5

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Gylt

Halo Infinite

Madden 20



Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds

Project Scarlet

Psychonauts 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Sims 4: Island Living

The big press conferences

Many of the biggest announcements happen before the show even opens, during a weekend of press conferences from the industry's biggest names. All except Sony, which this year said it won't be holding a press conference during the show, nor will it have a booth.

The rest, however, will still be planning big announcements just before the show.

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

When and where is E3?



The show happens from June 11 to 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown LA. The general pass for people in the games industry is free. A three-day pass for members of the public is $250. A business pass with access to VIP services and panel discussions is $995.

Show floor hours are below, and note that Gamer Pass buyers have different hours than industry attendees. More details are available at E3Expo.com.

We're there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.