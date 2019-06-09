The biggest E3 trailers from Microsoft's E3 2019 conference, EA Play and more

E3 is big. A lot is happening. And if you're not paying attention to every single conference, you're going to miss stuff. That's why this post exists! To help you play catch up!
There's been a lot! Microsoft just dropped a ton of new stuff and EA showed their wares yesterday. We still have Bethesda's conference to come today and we have Nintendo tomorrow!
A lot more still to come, but for now, here's all the trailers you need to see so far, in alphabetical order.
Apex Legends
Baldur's Gate III
Blair Witch
Bleeding Edge
Borderlands 3
Control
CrossfireX
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Destroy All Humans Remake
Dying Light 2
FIFA 20
Gears 5
Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Gylt
Halo Infinite
Madden 20
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Minecraft Dungeons
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Outer Worlds
Project Scarlet
Psychonauts 2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Sims 4: Island Living
The big press conferences
Many of the biggest announcements happen before the show even opens, during a weekend of press conferences from the industry's biggest names. All except Sony, which this year said it won't be holding a press conference during the show, nor will it have a booth.
The rest, however, will still be planning big announcements just before the show.
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
When and where is E3?
The show happens from June 11 to 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown LA. The general pass for people in the games industry is free. A three-day pass for members of the public is $250. A business pass with access to VIP services and panel discussions is $995.
Show floor hours are below, and note that Gamer Pass buyers have different hours than industry attendees. More details are available at E3Expo.com.
We're there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
