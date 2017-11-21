'The Big Sick' arrives on Amazon Prime

Amazon

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

According to Metacritic.com, "The Big Sick" is ranked no. 22 out of all movies released in 2017 with a Metascore of 86 out of 100. That's pretty darn good. Amazon Studios picked up the distribution rights for $12 million, so naturally, it's ending up on Amazon Prime for streaming.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not in the podcast. Over on HBO Now, you can catch "Kong: Skull Island" starting on Nov. 25. The movie is littered with actors from Marvel films. You'll have to get over the fact Loki, Nick Fury, Captain Marvel, and Corpsman Dey of the Nova Corps are all working together while a giant ape fights monsters.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

"It's Always Sunny" sunsetting on Netflix Your browser does not support the audio element.

