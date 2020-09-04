The big list of Labor Day coupons

Can't get to a shopping mall? No worries, the mall can come to you, courtesy of CNET's Coupon team. Here's a handy list of all the biggest Labor Day discounts so you can quickly wrap your end-of-season shopping.

This year we're seeing some generous discounts on summer styles and clothing. Check out the big savings on mattresses, and don't miss out on appliances and furniture sales as you prepare for the winter months. We've spotlighted some of the bigger offers and laid out the rest so you can quickly get to the best deals.

Fashion and shoes

DSW Save 40% off on brands like Skechers, Puma, Reebok, Asics, Clarks, Anne Klein and more when you shop DSW's "Must Have Brands" sale using code SEPTSTYLES. Like this pair of Women's Ultra Flex Twilight Sneakers for only $36 after savings. Bonus offer: Buy one pair of kids' shoes and get another for 50% off with code HALFFUN. Sale ends Sept. 7.

Indochino Take 40% off men's suits, coats, shirts and more at Indochino's Labor Day sale. Save an extra 15% when you buy three shirts ($135 total) and use code 3SHIRT. The code expires Sept. 7.

Tommy Hilfiger Shop the Tommy Hilfiger Labor Day sale and you can save up to 30% with code SCORE. Orders over $100 can get an additional 10% off (40% total). Free shipping comes with most items.

Mattresses

Casper Use promo code COMFORT15 to save 15% off Casper mattresses this Labor Day. That translates to $149 off the Casper Original full-size memory foam mattress. Sale ends Sept. 7.

Furniture

AllModern Shop the All Modern Labor Day clearance sale and get 15% off already discounted furniture when you apply code EXTRA15. Like this Beya Corner TV Stand for only $176 after discount. All furniture ships for free, otherwise it's a $35 minimum. Sale ends Sept. 7.

Editors' picks

Get 25% off site-wide on your entire order with code SALE25. Free shipping on orders over $49 and for Adidas Creator Club Members (free to join). Code expires on Sept. 9.

You can get up to 40% off home appliances during the Labor Day sale at Best Buy. Save up to $1,450 when you upgrade your kitchen with KitchenAid appliances. Free delivery is available for major appliance purchases of $399 or more. Deal ends Sept. 16.

No code needed to get 25% off almost everything at the Columbia Labor Day Sale. Like this Women's Carson Pass Interchange Jacket in Black Cherry for $165 (save $55). The Labor Day sale ends Sept. 7.

Get up to 40% off in the Labor Day Savings sale when you shop at Home Depot this weekend. Deals include this Samsung French Door Refrigerator for 33% off or this Magic Chef 9-in-1 Multicooker for $60. Free delivery for purchases of $396 or more. Offer ends Sept. 7.

No code needed to get up to $400 off Leesa mattresses, like the Hybrid mattresses for $275 off, at their Labor Day sale. Sale ends Sept. 7.

Get up to 40% off at Lowe's Bring On The Fall sale, like this Kobalt 24-Volt Cordless Drill for $100. Free local delivery is available for purchases of $299 or more. Sale ends Sept 7.

Shop and save up to 60% off homeware during the Macy's Labor Day sale. Use code WKND to get up to an additional 20% off specially selected items, like this KitchenAid Mixer for only $252 after discount. Code expires Sept 7.

