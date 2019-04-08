The best Xbox One S deal of 2019: Just $185

Rakuten

Don't yet own an Xbox? Looking to upgrade a well-worn 360? Whatever the case, this is a good time to jump in. Like, very good.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Altatac via Rakuten has the Xbox One S 1TB with Sunset Overdrive and Titanfall 2 for $184.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code ALT33X at checkout. (You also need to have and be signed into a Rakuten account.)

To put that in some perspective, Walmart currently sells the console alone for $208. Here you get it with a pair of pretty great games -- older ones, no question -- for nearly $25 less.

If you're an Xbox newbie, here's what you need to know: The One S is a widely loved console that supports 4K gaming, but only via upscaling. If you want native 4K, you'll need the pricier Xbox One X.

It's worth noting that you can also still get the Xbox One S 1TB with Red Dead Redemption 2 for $215, a deal I shared last month.

But if you want to get into an Xbox as cheaply as possible, this $185 bundle is one of the best deals I've seen.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Mentioned Above Microsoft Xbox One S (1TB) $269 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.