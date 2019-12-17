Sarah Tew/CNET

The holidays are almost here and there are still great deals out to be had on Microsoft's Xbox One X and Xbox One S -- especially when you buy them bundled together with a game or accessory. You can still take advantage of Walmart's deal on the Xbox One S with Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition -- which, at $213, is just nominally more expensive than it was on Black Friday. But if you already own the console, you can now pick up just the game for $40 -- that's the lowest we've seen to date and a good $5 to $10 less than the price you'll pay anywhere else.

Walmart also has a lock on the best prices for both the disc-based version of the console and this season's prevalent All Digital Edition bundle, which includes download codes for Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale and Minecraft. That noted, Amazon has its own great deal on the Xbox One S and two wireless controllers for $240.

There are some big discounts on accessories, too. If you're looking for an extra controller, Target is offering a nice $15 discount on the wireless version (or get it for free when you buy an Xbox One X console). And Best Buy has Logitech's G920 steering wheel driving system on sale for $200 -- that's 50% off the usual $400 price.

Finally, a reminder: Yes, a totally new Xbox -- unveiled last week as the Xbox Series X -- is coming late next year. It should play any existing Xbox One game, but if you'd prefer a more direct upgrade path, check out the Xbox All Access program. It's basically the iPhone Upgrade Program, but for the Xbox: Pay a monthly fee for the current Xbox One, then swap it in for the successor once it arrives.

We've collected all the best Xbox deals below.

This bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One X console and controller, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, your choice of FIFA 20 or Madden NFL 20 and an additional wired controller -- all for the same $349 price that would've only gotten you the Star Wars game during Black Friday week.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's deal includes the Xbox One S console and two wireless controllers plus a free month of Xbox Game Pass and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.

Antonline (via Walmart) is bundling the Xbox One S with the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $213. That's just a few bucks more than the Black Friday low. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- Fallen Order got enthusiastic reviews, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes a free month of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One S review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart's bundle is the best price we've found for the entry-level Xbox. It includes the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition console, a wireless controller and downloads of Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale, with $20 worth of in-game currency and an outfit. Plus, you get one free month of Xbox Live Gold. Just remember that this is the discless version of the console -- it won't play Blu-rays, DVDs or game discs. You'll need to download or stream everything.

Lucasfilm/EA The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this week, and The Mandalorian is all the rage. But if you can't get enough Star Wars, Jedi: Fallen Order is just the fix you're looking for. This top-notch single-player game -- think "Tomb Raider in the Star Wars universe" -- takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and features plenty of lightsabers, AT-ATs, stormtroopers, droids and everything in between. Read our Jedi: Fallen Order review.