The best Wi-Fi routers of 2019

It's been an interesting year in the wireless networking category -- particularly thanks to the arrival of Wi-Fi 6, and its promise of faster, more efficient Wi-Fi performance. Another interesting development worth watching: The arrival of new, second-gen mesh networking options, many of which are significantly less expensive than the systems that preceded them.

That's given us a nice, long list of new models to test out. We're still working through that list and probably will be on through the new year -- but we've already found plenty of great picks that are easy to recommend. Whether you're interested in mesh systems, gaming routers, Wi-Fi 6 routers -- or if you just want something decent that won't break the bank -- we're here to point you in the right direction.

Expect regular updates to this post as we continue our tests. When we find a router that merits strong consideration, we'll add it to this list with links back to our most recent test data.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you need a new router that feels like an upgrade -- but you don't want to spend hundreds on it -- then make sure the D-Link DIR-867 is on your list. It impressed us with steady speeds and decent features for the price when we first tested it out in 2018. After that, it held its own against top-of-the-line gaming routers when we tested it again earlier this fall. In fact, of all the routers we tested, the DIR-867 clocked the fastest average speeds on the 2.4 GHz band in both our top-speed tests and our real-world speed tests. It also held its own on the 5GHz band, beating out several routers that cost significantly more. It wasn't the best performer at range, so it's probably best suited for small homes, but at $85, this router delivers an awful lot of performance for your money. Read CNET's D-Link DIR-867 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET With fast speeds, simple setup and helpful, easy-to-use app controls, Google Wifi was our top mesh router pick for the past three years. Its second-gen follow-up, Nest Wifi, is faster, more affordable and just as easy to set up and use. Plus, the range-extending Points double as Google Assistant smart speakers now. That, coupled with a new design that comes in multiple colors, is aimed at getting you to keep these things out in the open, where they'll perform better. It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6 (and those range extenders don't have Ethernet jacks, which means you can't wire them back to the router), but Nest Wifi does add in a couple of nice, current-gen upgrades, including support for new WPA3 security standards and also 4X4 MU-MIMO connections, which means that it can provide faster top speeds to devices that use multiple Wi-Fi antennas. At $269 for a two-device setup capable of covering up to 3,800 square feet (a claim that checked out when we tested it in both a small home and the 5,800 square foot CNET Smart Home), Nest Wifi is the most well-rounded mesh router on the market right now, and the first one I'd recommend. Read CNET's Nest Wifi review.

Ry Crist/CNET It isn't as fully featured as a system like Nest Wifi, and the app controls you'll use to set everything up aren't nearly as slick -- but aside from that, the new, budget-friendly Netgear Orbi system stands out as a clear value pick in the mesh category. At just $150 for a two-device setup with the router and a single range extender, it's about as inexpensive as mesh gets, and it kept up with both Nest and Eero in our speed tests. In fact, of those three systems, Netgear Orbi clocked in with the fastest average top speed at close range -- and when we put that range to the test at the CNET Smart Home, it edged those two systems out once again. I even like the new design, with clever contours on top that vent out heat in style. Read more on CNET.