The best Valentine's Day food and drink gifts under $25

Valentine's Day gifts don't have to be expensive to be sweet. These under $25 Valentine's Day gifts for him or her (or you, for that matter) are all great, whatever your situation.

Maybe deep down you think V-Day is a crock of you-know-what. Well, giving a token of your affection to someone you love (or like-like) is plain nice, any time of year. Feb. 14th is just a good excuse. Relieve the pressure of finding a perfect gift on this national holiday, and just go with a giftlet. You know, a tiny gift. That might match your vibe anyway, whether you've been dating only a couple months or shacking up for years.

Or maybe you'd be willing to give them the moon but don't have a stratospheric budget, in which case something small and sweet and thoughtful for under $25 can ease a straining wallet. Might as well save the rapid heart rate for when you're gettin' it on.

And in any case, a food-type gift is harder to mess up (even if it's not actually edible). Everyone eats and drinks, and you might know what your favorite person loves to eat or drink in particular. You do it together all the time. So put a little panache into your favorite gourmand's day with these affordable gifts.

Amazon This salty-sweet treat also happens to be a cheeky way to let them know you think they're the best. They can drizzle this honey on everything from fried chicken to cake, but if they're more of a spicy little number, there's also a Bees Knees hot honey with habanero peppers.

Nordstrom A spoon rest is one of those things that's so useful in the kitchen but so easy to overlook. Give your sweetheart the gift of a cleaner counter and a smile every time they use this sprightly ceramic rest with a charming Art Deco tile-inspired style -- even if they're only heating up a can of soup.

Amazon For the tea lover in your life who also appreciates minimalism, this ceramic cup comes with a lid and single-serving metal infuser insert, so they can brew in the same mug they drink from. It's available in several solid colors as well as patterns, to suit anybody's style. And the double-walled design keeps their tea hot and their hands comfortably warm (not scalded).

Uncommon Goods Maybe you want to give them something to go in their cup? This delicate pink chai blend is the perfect shade for lovey-dovey types, and the Ayurvedic-inspired blend of spices and beetroot (for the color) is made from all organic ingredients.

Amazon A coffee table book for the lover of both food and eye-catching art, this photographic feast features vividly colored photos of various ingredients in every shade of the rainbow, and then some.

Amazon This heart-shaped metal trivet with floral accents is the perfect balance of practical and sentimental, and the metallic silvery-black color is a nice change from the usual reds and pinks screaming for attention on this romantic holiday.

Uncommon Goods This set of boutique lollipops (flavors include lavender lemongrass, vanilla hibiscus, Champagne and roses and strawberry basil) is already sweet enough, but don't toss those sticks in the trash. Pot them in soil and they'll sprout into various plants, from herbs to baby blue eyes blooms. Does this count as buying flowers?

Amazon Does it seem a little cheesy to give someone pizza socks for Valentine's Day? We think not, especially for someone with a healthy sense of humor -- and love of pepperoni, of course. (A whole pizza made of socks is even more incredible, but $0.99 over the $25 limit.) You can also get sushi socks, if that doesn't seem too... fishy.

Uncommon Goods This punny line of date-sweetened spreads is perfect for sweethearts with a healthy bent. Free of refined sugar and oils, these vegan dessert spreads are paleo-friendly too, and perfect for slathering on toast or whatever else you like. They're sold separately in chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon flavors and are also available on Amazon.

Amazon Never struggle with popping the cork from a bottle of wine again (as long you keep this nifty electric wine opener charged; luckily, the built-in rechargeable battery promises to open up to 30 bottles before it needs fresh juice). A handy cutter is included to slice off foil seals too -- and if the red shade is too cliche, it comes in black and silver too.

Amazon Slake that thirst but in a stylish, earthy, active dude (or dudette) way with a vacuum-insulated travel water bottle made of high-quality stainless steel. The MIRA bottle can keep up to 25 ounces of liquids hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. Available in plenty of patterns and colors, including wood grain and marble finish -- none of which will sweat while your significant other does.

Amazon Don't water your fine whiskey down when you want it on the rocks. These pure soapstone whisky cubes are designed to be stored in your freezer. When you're ready for a drink, take them out and let them stand for five minutes before dropping them into your glass (which they won't scratch, since soapstone is made of mostly talc -- and its nonporous nature means they won't change the flavor of your drink either).

Macy's This is one case where a broken heart is a good thing -- because you get to eat it. This festive 5-inch pretzel is positively smothered in semisweet chocolate chips, broken sugar cones, M&Ms, chocolate cookie chunks, heart-shaped sprinkles and a white chocolate drizzle, and it comes with a mallet to smash it into manageable pieces. This is for the person with a sweet tooth and a need to work out a little aggression (though we're not sure this counts as a healthy way to do it).

Amazon Of course, not all women (or men) love chocolate -- for those who do, check out our unique chocolate gift guide, because it happens to include several options under $25 (and, more importantly, they're all delicious). But for everyone else, these gem-like pink Turkish Delight candies are flavored with roses, dusted in sugar and clearly perfect for the occasion.

Amazon For tastes that skew savory, a set of nice cheese knives is a winning gift, especially if you include a wedge or two of decent fromage (which you might just be able to manage at this price).

Amazon Is your beloved a baker with a particular predilection for brownie edges? Then this ingenious edge-maximizing brownie pan that makes a dozen snack-size pieces will be much appreciated. (And maybe they'll share the first batch as a thank-you.)