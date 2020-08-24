The best USB monitor deal we've seen yet: $123 for a 15.6-inch 1080p screen

Virzen

Whether you're looking to extend your desktop across a second screen or you want a portable display for your Nintendo Switch, a USB monitor is a great way to go -- especially now that prices continue to trickle down. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page $30-off coupon and then apply promo code 854UGWAK at checkout. That's one of the lowest prices I've seen on a display like this.

And I've seen lots of displays like this. Virzen's model looks virtually identical to dozens of similar monitors, from the ports (USB-C and HDMI) to the speakers (dual, built-in) to the screen cover that doubles as a stand. Prices typically run closer to $150.

The screen runs at a native 1080p resolution and works in either portrait or landscape mode. You can connect it to virtually any device thanks to the aforementioned ports. If you're using, say, a MacBook, the USB-C port supplies power. If you connect an HDMI source, you'll need to use the included power cable.

Assuming this indeed the same hardware as I've seen elsewhere (and it sure looks like it), I suspect you'll be perfectly happy with the monitor.

Your thoughts?

