The best TVs and streaming devices for Father's Day 2020

A brand new streaming device could be the perfect Father's Day gift to keep your dad entertained this year, thanks to whatever version of a lock-in summer he's likely to experience. From YouTube to Netflix, streaming video is at the center of today's entertainment industry, and there's a wide world of content to explore -- especially if you're accessing it for the first time.

Read on for our favorites at every price point.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Express covers the basics beautifully with quick response times and Roku's dead-simple interface. Meanwhile, if your dad has an older TV without HDMI inputs, the Express Plus is a great choice for a Father's Day gift. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Want a little something nicer? The Plus has all the Roku goodness of the Express with the addition of 4K HDR video, as well as a point-anywhere remote that can control TV volume and power. That means Dad can kick his TV remote to the curb. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking to get Dad a new bedroom TV then a model with built-in streaming makes perfect sense as a Father's Day gift. TCL's entry-level S325 includes an onboard Roku interface for an affordable price. Even the biggest size costs just $250. Read our TCL S325 series (Roku TV) review.

Part streaming box, part soundbar, The Roku Smart Soundbar is perfect for updating older TVs. At $200 it's pretty affordable for what it does and it offers both ease of use and further expandability (rear speakers, subwoofer) down the road. Read our Roku Smart Soundbar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If your Dad has set up a bunch of Amazon Echo Dots in the house it makes sense to pair this with a TV that they can control. This Toshiba offers the Fire TV interface in a relatively affordable TV and Alexa control built right into the remote Read our Toshiba LF21U19 (Amazon Fire TV Edition) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Equipped with a better image than the Toshiba and Roku's smart TV system, the TCL 6 series starts at 55 inches for around $500 while the awesome 65-inch size seen here is just $700. And yes, you could even get Dad the massive 75-inch model for $1,300 as a Father's Day gift. Read our TCL 6-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.