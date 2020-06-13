CNET también está disponible en español.

The best TVs and streaming devices for Father's Day 2020

Whether you're looking for a simple streamer or to spring for a brand-new TV these are the best gifts for your dad.

This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2020, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech.

A brand new streaming device could be the perfect Father's Day gift to keep your dad entertained this year, thanks to whatever version of a lock-in summer he's likely to experience. From YouTube to Netflix, streaming video is at the center of today's entertainment industry, and there's a wide world of content to explore -- especially if you're accessing it for the first time.

Read on for our favorites at every price point.

Read more: Best free TV streaming services: Roku, Sling TV, IMDb, Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Plex and more   

Best budget streamer

Roku Express ($30)
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Express covers the basics beautifully with quick response times and Roku's dead-simple interface. Meanwhile, if your dad has an older TV without HDMI inputs, the Express Plus is a great choice for a Father's Day gift. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

$30 at Amazon
$29 at Walmart

Best 4K streamer on a budget

Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($60)
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2019

Want a little something nicer? The Plus has all the Roku goodness of the Express with the addition of 4K HDR video, as well as a point-anywhere remote that can control TV volume and power. That means Dad can kick his TV remote to the curb. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

$39 at Amazon
$45 at Crutchfield

Read more: Best 32-inch TV for 2020

Best budget smart TV

TCL S325 series ($130 and up)
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking to get Dad a new bedroom TV then a model with built-in streaming makes perfect sense as a Father's Day gift. TCL's entry-level S325 includes an onboard Roku interface for an affordable price. Even the biggest size costs just $250. Read our TCL S325 series (Roku TV) review.

$130 at Amazon
$200 at QVC

Best soundbar and streamer combo

Roku Smart Soundbar ($200)

Part streaming box, part soundbar, The Roku Smart Soundbar is perfect for updating older TVs. At $200 it's pretty affordable for what it does and it offers both ease of use and further expandability (rear speakers, subwoofer) down the road. Read our Roku Smart Soundbar review.

$150 at Amazon
$150 at Abt Electronics
$190 at HSN

Best budget Alexa TV

Toshiba 43LF621u19 Amazon Fire TV Edition ($150 upwards)
Sarah Tew/CNET

If your Dad has set up a bunch of Amazon Echo Dots in the house it makes sense to pair this with a TV that they can control. This Toshiba offers the Fire TV interface in a relatively affordable TV and Alexa control built right into the remote   Read our Toshiba LF21U19 (Amazon Fire TV Edition) review.

$140 at eBay

Best mid-range TV

TCL 6 series ($530 and up)
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2019

Equipped with a better image than the Toshiba and Roku's smart TV system, the TCL 6 series starts at 55 inches for around $500 while the awesome 65-inch size seen here is just $700. And yes, you could even get Dad the massive 75-inch model for $1,300 as a Father's Day gift. Read our TCL 6-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.

$700 at Amazon
$1,300 at QVC

Best picture quality

LG B9 OLED ($1,300 and up)
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Dec 2019

If you want to get your dad the best TV money can buy, LG's spectacular OLED models fit the bill. At $1,300 on sale the 55-inch B9 offers excellent picture quality including the best black levels of any TV. Read our LG OLEDB9PUA series review.

$1,997 at Amazon

