The best TV for the money is on sale for its lowest price...again

Sarah Tew/CNET

You're forgiven for the feeling of deja-vu. We've been here before.

The TCL 6 series Roku TV, CNET's Editors' Choice as the TV with the best picture quality for the money, period, is back on sale.

Best Buy has the lowest prices, charging $550 for the 55-inch size (a savings of $50) and $800 for the 65-inch version (a savings of $170).

Assuming you're not lucky enough to win one in our contest, that's as low as we've seen for the 65-incher. But we've seen it many times, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Meanwhile the 55-inch size has gone as low as $500, but $550 is still a great deal. My review at CNET gave this TV a 10 in the Value score, and that was at its original pricing. Note that the new 75-inch size has yet to go on sale.

Now playing: Watch this: The TCL 6 series has an insanely good picture for the...

The version of the 6 series with the lowest price is the R615, which is exclusive to Best Buy. It lacks the enhanced voice remote found on the R617 versions available at places like Amazon and Walmart. The R617 costs $830 for the 65-inch size and $580 for the 55-inch size, and in my book it's worth the extra $30 for the convenience of the voice remote, which works great for searches in particular. Either way, you can't go wrong.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The 6 series came out in mid-2018, but it's still a perfectly good TV. Yes, TCL will announce its successor soon, and from what I'm guessing it will have better image quality than the 6 series on sale now. But it will probably be a long time, November 2019 at least, before that successor reaches the same price as today's model. Here's my full thoughts on 2019 vs. 2018 TVs.