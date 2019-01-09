Sceptre

I'm not saying you need a big TV to be happy. I'm saying you need a big TV to be happier. Especially if you like football, because the bigger the screen, the more you feel like you're actually at the game.

If you're about ready for an upgrade, you've come to the right month: January is a great time to shop for a new TV, because stores typically hold sales in advance of the playoffs and Super Bowl.

In fact, the deals are just starting to trickle in. There should be better ones in the weeks to come, but if you don't want to wait, here's a roundup of the best big-TV discounts you can get right now. Be sure to bookmark this post and check back often, as I'll be updating it as more sales appear.

Best 55-inch TV deals

I'd consider a 55-inch screen the bare minimum for party-friendly football viewing.

Sceptre U550CV-U 55-inch 4K TV: $260 (save $140) Sceptre It's not a smart TV. It's not a particularly well-reviewed TV. But it's a 55-inch TV for $260, and that's something. And it comes from Walmart, so if you're not happy for whatever reason, just take it back. (Even though it's not available in-store, you can return it to a store if need be.) See at Walmart

TCL 55-inch Series 4 Roku TV: $320 (save $60) TCL Ending today, Rakuten reseller Electronic Express has one of the best deals to date on TCL's top-rated S405, a 55-inch 4K TV with built-in Roku. Just apply code EE60 at checkout to score this for $60 less than just about everywhere else. See at Rakuten TCL S405 review

Best 65-inch TV deals

This is the TV-deal sweet spot right now, as prices have never been better -- and anything larger might actually overwhelm the average living room.

TCL 65-inch Series 4 Roku TV: $500 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Although the newer TCL Series 6 is getting all the attention right now, let's not forget that as recently as a few months ago, the Series 4 ranked among our very favorite budget TVs. This whopping 65-inch model, the 65S405, has built-in Roku goodness. Walmart sells the nearly identical 65S4 for $1 less, but it's not immediately clear what the differences are. Because CNET has specifically reviewed the S405, I'd recommend sticking with that. See at Best Buy TCL S405 review

Best 75-inch TV deals

You're still going to pay a considerable premium for a TV of this size, which is why you might want to consider a projector instead (see below). But, if it's super-big you want, super-big you've got:

Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K TV: $900 Sceptre This isn't really a sale price, at least according to price-tracker Honey: The 75-inch Sceptre has been at $900 for at least the last three months. Still, that's an incredibly low price for an incredibly big screen, especially given that very few other models sell for below $1,500. Also notable: It has a 4.1-star average from over 140 buyers. A lot of Walmart's Sceptre TVs fare much worse in the court of public opinion. See at Walmart

The projector option

Do you scoff at the idea of a "measly" 75-inch screen? Think you need at least 100 inches to really enjoy your football? In that case, it's time to look at a projector. Look for one that offers native 1080p resolution (as opposed to "support for 1080p sources," which is what you typically see on cheapie models) and at least two HDMI inputs. Here's my pick:

BenQ HT2050 DLP projector: $694 (save $56) Sarah Tew/CNET Able to project a 100-inch image from just eight feet away, the short-throw HT2050 was a CNET top pick two years ago -- when it sold for $800. Designed with sports and gaming in mind, it features excellent image quality and very low input lag. You also get a built-in speaker (though you'll want something better) and backlit remote. See at Amazon BenQ HT2050 review

Don't forget the audio

One more thing: Any new TV is going to need an assist in the sound department. Because seeing the big game is only half the battle, and most TVs have fair-to-poor built-in speakers.

If you want a really cheap solution, find an old pair of computer speakers and plug them in. (You may need a 3.5mm-to-RCA adapter, but that's easy enough.) Believe it or not, this can offer a big improvement.

More likely, though, you'll want a sound bar. Start with CNET's roundup of the best sound bars of 2019, then check back here a bit later. (I'm still scoping out deals; haven't found a killer one just yet.)

