Super Bowl LIII is just over a week away, and if you want to see this controversial game play out on a big screen, you've come to the right place.

This is arguably the best time to buy a new TV, because stores typically hold sales in advance of the big game. And what sales they are: Just today I say a 75-inch model that was already on sale for $1,000 drop by another $100.

Meanwhile, if you really want to go big, you can score a projector -- one capable of projecting a 100-inch image -- for under $450.

So here's a roundup of the best big-TV (and projector) discounts you can get right now. Be sure to bookmark this post and check back often, as I'll be updating it as more sales appear.

Best 55-inch TV deals

I'd consider a 55-inch screen the bare minimum for party-friendly football viewing.

Hisense R7 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV: $300 (save $200) Hisense Although Best Buy no longer has its 55-inch Insignia with Fire TV for $330, it's now offering a Hisense Roku model for even less. The only thing I'd question is the lack of user reviews. But, hey, don't like it? Take it back to the store. See at Best Buy TCL S405 review

Best 65-inch TV deals

This is the TV-deal sweet spot right now, as prices have never been better -- and anything larger might actually overwhelm the average living room.

All-time low! TCL 65-inch 4 Series Roku TV: $480 (save $120) Sarah Tew/CNET Although the newer TCL 6 Series is getting all the attention right now, let's not forget that as recently as a few months ago, the Series 4 ranked among our very favorite budget TVs. Right now, Costco has the best deal to date: just $479.99. As you might expect, though, you need a Costco membership to get that deal. Don't have one? Best Buy continues to offer this model for $499.99. See at Costco TCL S405 review

Best 75-inch TV deals



You're still going to pay a considerable premium for a TV of this size, which is why you might want to consider a projector instead (see below). But, if it's super-big you want, super-big you've got:

Hisense H8E Series 75-inch 4K TV: $900 (save $600) Hisense Price drop! This was $1,000 just yesterday, but now it's down to $900 -- one of the best deals to date on a 75-inch screen. This Hisense model scored a decent 4.1-star average from customers. It has Android-powered smarts for streaming the likes of Netflix and YouTube, but only two HDMI inputs -- a potentially limiting factor if you plan to connect more than a cable box and game console. See at Best Buy

The projector option



Do you scoff at the idea of a "measly" 75-inch screen? Think you need at least 100 inches to really enjoy your football? In that case, it's time to look at a projector. Look for one that offers native 1080p resolution (as opposed to "support for 1080p sources," which is what you typically see on cheapie models) and at least two HDMI inputs. Here's my pick:

BenQ MH530FHD DLP projector: $442 (save $107) Benq Able to project a 100-inch image from around 10 feet away, this projector was designed with home theaters in mind. It has two HDMI inputs, 3,300 ANSI lumens and a three-year warranty. Pretty amazing for the price. See at Amazon

Don't forget the audio

One more thing: Any new TV is going to need an assist in the sound department. Because seeing the big game is only half the battle, and most TVs have fair-to-poor built-in speakers.

If you want a really cheap solution, find an old pair of computer speakers and plug them in. (You may need a 3.5mm-to-RCA adapter, but that's easy enough.) Believe it or not, this can offer a big improvement.

More likely, though, you'll want a sound bar. Start with CNET's roundup of the best sound bars of 2019, then check back here a bit later. (I'm still scoping out deals; haven't found a killer one just yet.)

