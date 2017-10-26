CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

The best tips on how to preorder the iPhone X (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 107)

Brian tells us his secrets for scoring an iPhone X on launch day. Bloomberg says Apple reduced the quality of its face recognition system in order to get more iPhones out in time. Plus, Apple is getting sued over the Animoji trademark.

applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 107

Now Playing: Watch this: The best tips on how to preorder the iPhone X (Apple...
56:49

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

FACE ID NEWS:

Inside Apple's Struggle to Get the iPhone X to Market on Time

Apple Reportedly Reduced Face ID Accuracy to Speed Up iPhone X Production

iPHONE X NEWS:

Apple Says iPhone X Will Be Available for Walk-In Customers at Stores on Launch Day

iPhone X available for pre-order on Friday, October 27

iPhone X Supply Estimated to Remain Extremely Tight Until Next Year Due to Earlier Production Issues

APPLE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:

Apple's Billion-Dollar Bet on Hollywood Is the Opposite of Edgy

APPLE LAWSUITS:

Apple gets sued over Animoji trademark

Apple vs. Samsung Lawsuit to Drag Into Eighth Year With Retrial Scheduled Next May

APPLE WATCH NEWS:

Leaked watchOS 4.1 GM Release Notes Confirm Apple Music Streaming, GymKit Support

Apple Watch Hits Cellular Snag in China

List of websites blocked in mainland China

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

Next Article: Robert Scoble defines the 'limits of my influence' in tech