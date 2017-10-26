The best tips on how to preorder the iPhone X (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 107)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 107
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
FACE ID NEWS:
Inside Apple's Struggle to Get the iPhone X to Market on Time
Apple Reportedly Reduced Face ID Accuracy to Speed Up iPhone X Production
iPHONE X NEWS:
Apple Says iPhone X Will Be Available for Walk-In Customers at Stores on Launch Day
iPhone X available for pre-order on Friday, October 27
iPhone X Supply Estimated to Remain Extremely Tight Until Next Year Due to Earlier Production Issues
APPLE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
Apple's Billion-Dollar Bet on Hollywood Is the Opposite of Edgy
APPLE LAWSUITS:
Apple gets sued over Animoji trademark
Apple vs. Samsung Lawsuit to Drag Into Eighth Year With Retrial Scheduled Next May
APPLE WATCH NEWS:
Leaked watchOS 4.1 GM Release Notes Confirm Apple Music Streaming, GymKit Support
Apple Watch Hits Cellular Snag in China
List of websites blocked in mainland China
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: The best tips on how to preorder the iPhone...