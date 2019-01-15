The best stuff you can get for under $30

As we edge closer and closer to Super Bowl LIII, you may have noticed that a lot of TVs are going on sale. And while many of them are being offered for their best prices ever, spending $500 to $2,000 (or more) may not be in the cards for those of us still paying off holiday indulgences on our credit cards. Well, I have good news: There are still plenty of great deals out there on products costing as little as $30. In fact, some of these items are still, somehow, at or near their Black Friday prices.

To that end, here are seven of our favorite tech products that won't cost you more than $30 (before tax).

Echo Dot (third-gen) for $30 (save $20) Ry Crist/CNET On paper, Amazon's entry-level smart speaker is supposed to cost $50. But it's been marked down to $30 since mid-November, and it's unclear when -- or if -- it will ever return to its list price. But hey, don't ask questions, just scoop up this great little smart speaker at 40 percent off. See at Amazon Read the Echo Dot review

Google Home Mini for $29 (save $20) Chris Monroe/CNET Not an Alexa fan? Google's very own -- and very capable -- mini smart speaker is also on sale for basically the same price. And Target offers deeper discounts if you buy two Minis, or bundle a Mini with a Chromecast video streamer. See at Target Read the Google Home Mini review

Sony SRS-XB01 wireless speaker for $25 David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want a smart speaker listening in on your conversations -- or just want a rechargeable speaker that travels with you -- the Sony SRS-XB01 is a great choice. It sounds great for its size, and it's splashproof, too. Prices range from $25 to $33, depending on which of the four colors you choose. See at Amazon Read the Sony SRS-XB01 review

Roku Express for $25 (save $5) Sarah Tew/CNET Roku and Amazon have a boatload of video streamers available in the under-$50 price range. But if $30 is your cutoff, this entry-level Roku is your go-to choice. It delivers pretty much every video service you can think of, from Netflix to Hulu to countless more obscure apps, as well as the free-with-ads Roku Channel, too. You'll be hard-pressed to find more entertainment for your TV at this price. See at Amazon Read the Roku Express review

Wyze Cam for $26 Sarah Tew/CNET Home security cameras are cheaper than ever, but if you want a great starter model for under $30, this Alexa-compatible Wyze model is a solid choice. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Fusion battery pack for $26 Anker This handy Anker 5,000-mAh battery pack is about the size of a MacBook power supply, and it can charge two USB-powered devices simultaneously. Best of all, it doubles as a wall charger, and the AC prongs fold up for easy travel. It's now available in white and lipstick red for $30, too. See at Amazon

Belkin WeMo Mini for $25 (save $10) Tyler Lizenby/CNET There are plenty of cheap smart plugs out there, but the Belkin WeMo Mini is one of the few at this price that deliver the hat trick: compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri (HomeKit). In other words, this plug will smarten up any lamp in your home, regardless of which digital assistant you're using. See at Amazon Read the WeMo Mini review

