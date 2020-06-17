The best streaming devices and TVs for Father's Day 2020

Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

A brand-new streaming device could be the perfect Father's Day gift to keep your dad entertained this year during whatever version of a lockdown summer he's likely to experience. From YouTube to Netflix, streaming video is the center of today's home entertainment, and there's a wide world of content to explore -- especially if your dad is accessing it for the first time.

Read on for our favorites for every budget.

Read more: Best free TV streaming services: Roku, Sling TV, IMDb, Pluto TV, Tubi, Plex and more

Best budget streamer Roku Express ($30) Sarah Tew/CNET The Express covers the basics beautifully with quick response times and Roku's dead-simple interface. Meanwhile, if your dad has an older TV without HDMI inputs, the Express Plus is a great choice for a Father's Day gift.

Best 4K streamer on a budget Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($60) Sarah Tew/CNET Want a little something nicer? The Plus has all the Roku goodness of the Express with the addition of 4K HDR video, as well as a point-anywhere remote that can control TV volume and power. That means Dad can kick his TV remote to the curb.

Read more: Best 32-inch TV for 2020

Best budget smart TV TCL S325 series ($130 and up) Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking to get Dad a new bedroom TV, then a model with built-in streaming makes perfect sense as a Father's Day gift. TCL's entry-level S325 includes an onboard Roku interface for an affordable price. Even the biggest size costs just $250.

Best soundbar and streamer combo Roku Smart Soundbar ($200) Sarah Tew/CNET Part streaming box, part soundbar, the Roku Smart Soundbar is perfect for updating older TVs. At $200 it's pretty affordable for what it does and it offers both ease of use and further expandability (rear speakers, subwoofer) down the road.

Best budget Alexa TV Toshiba 43LF621u19 Amazon Fire TV Edition ($150 and up) Sarah Tew/CNET If your Dad has set up a bunch of Amazon Echo Dots in the house, it makes sense to pair this with a TV that he can use them to control. This Toshiba offers the Fire TV interface in a relatively affordable TV with Alexa control built right into the remote.

Best midrange TV TCL 6-Series ($530 and up) Sarah Tew/CNET Equipped with a better image than the Toshiba and Roku's Smart TV system, the TCL 6-Series starts at 55 inches for around $500 while the awesome 65-inch size seen here is just $700. And yes, you could even get Dad the massive 75-inch model for $1,300 as a Father's Day gift.

Best picture quality LG B9 OLED ($1,300 and up) Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to get your dad the best TV money can buy, LG's spectacular OLED models fit the bill. At $1,300 on sale, the 55-inch B9 offers excellent picture quality, including the best black levels of any TV.