The best Star Wars: Squadrons deal right now is $36.50 at Newegg

Star Wars: Squadrons launched today for PC, PS4 and Xbox, and surprisingly for a high-profile new release, it's priced at $40, not $60.

You can do better. Well, a little better: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Newegg has with promo code EMCGDDF25. That's for a digital code you'll redeem via Xbox Live Gold, and currently the lowest price I'm seeing anywhere.

I'll admit it, I'm dying to play this, because I used to love all the arcade-style Star Wars games. And I don't mind that it has a fairly short single-player campaign, nor that I may have to invest in a HOTAS (hands-on throttle-and-stick) for the best experience. The fact that you can play it in VR is icing on the cake.

All that said, there will be more and better deals on Star Wars: Squadrons. As I've noted countless times before, video game prices always come down. With the holidays approaching, I wouldn't be surprised to see this at $30 before long, and maybe even lower come January.

Your thoughts? Are you willing to wait a bit longer before jumping into the cockpit, or do you need your Star Wars fix now?

