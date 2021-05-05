Peloton Tread recall House of the Dragon photos Trump's Facebook ban reaffirmed The Martian's Andy Weir writes new thriller Last-minute Mother's Day gifts Stimulus check updates
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best Star Wars Day deals that haven't yet fallen into the Sarlacc pit

Save credits like a Hutt on games and collectibles during the weeklong celebration.

Show more (8 items)

I can remember when Star Wars Day was just the day we'd wish one another a pun-tastic "May the Fourth be with you." These days, it's evolved into a sort of Black Friday for sci-fi fans, with a mountain of deals on Star Wars stuff -- everything from games to Blu-rays to collectibles and apparel. And though the big day is now in the Millennium Falcon's rear view mirror, you can still save on some remaining goodies. 

If I've whetted your appetite, read on for a roundup of some of the coolest deals you can still claim right now.

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle: $53

You save $77
EA

Right now you can save over 50% on a collection of three monster games -- Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition. The deal was originally at the Microsoft store, Steam and Epic, but it appears that Steam is the only place the deal is still running. 

$53 at Steam

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger: $42

You save $7.50
GameStop

If you missed it last week when we first told you about the Qi-compatible wireless charger that made the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs, this $50 accessory is now selling for $42.

$42 at GameStop

Tauntaun sleeping bag: $50

You save $50
Gamestop

Fun fact: The Tauntaun sleeping bag started as an April Fool's joke product (back when those were still a thing websites did), but is now coveted Star Wars gear. You can now get the horrible-if-you-think-about-it sleeping bag for half the original price.

$50 at Gamestop

TeePublic T-shirts: $14

You save $6
TeePublic

TeePublic is one of the largest T-shirt stores on Earth, and from now through May 7, celebrate May the Fourth by getting all tees for $14. All other merch is also marked down, up to 30%.

$14 at TeePublic

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition: $13.59

You save $6.40
Monopoly

This iteration of the classic board game is based on The Mandalorian and features Baby Yoda -- you can play as Grogu from the Disney Plus series in various poses such as eating a frog, using the Force, drinking a cup of broth or sitting in the hoverpram. It's currently 32% off.

$14 at Amazon

GameStop: Up to 50% off

Save on games, collectibles and apparel
GameStop

GameStop is pulling out all the stops for May the Fourth, with PS4 and Xbox games up to half off, as well as 15% off collectibles and $10 off Star Wars T-shirts. Check out all the deals at this GameStop landing page.

See at GameStop

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Blu-ray: $230

You save $20
Best Buy

Granted, it's not much of a discount, but the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a comprehensive Blu-ray collection for the die-hard fan. It comprises 27 discs spanning all nine films in the trilogy of trilogies.

$230 at Best Buy

Expired

Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K with Star Wars-themed cover and stand: $109 (Expired)

You save $35

This bundle includes an Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) with a Yoda-shaped stand plus a Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV's remote comes in its own Grogu-green cover. The stand won't ship until June 10, but you can preorder now -- the 24% discount is today (May 4) only.

$109 at Amazon

Star Wars Collection Citizen Watches: 10% off (Expired)

Save 10% with code
Citizen

There are 15 watches in Citizen's Star Wars collection -- everything from the retro digital Rebel Pilot to the bold aluminum bezeled Darth Vader with chronograph and tachymeter. Save 10% on any watch with promo code MAYTHE4TH10 -- May 4 only.

See at Citizen

Ruggable Star Wars Rugs: 15% off (Expired)

You save 15% with code
Ruggable

Do you have a room that needs a rug from a galaxy far, far away? Ruggable has about 20 designs to choose from, and they're all 15% off with promo code MT4. This deal is good May 4 only.

See at Ruggable

Star Wars Xbox games: Up to 80% off (Expired)

Almost 3 dozen games marked down
Microsoft

Microsoft is celebrating May 4 with discounts on Star Wars games sitewide. Some titles are marked down as much as 80%. Here are some of the deals you can get right now:

See at Microsoft

Baby Yoda plush toy: 20% off (Expired)

You save $9 with code
Build-A-Bear

Through May 4, you can save 20% on a plush Grogu at Build-A-Bear Workshop when you apply promo code FORCE20 at checkout. There are a number of stuffed Child options that range in price from $44 to $75, so your savings will vary.

$35 at Build A Bear

Star Wars The Black Series Galaxy's Edge Captain Cardinal Electronic Helmet: $80 (Expired)

You save $20
Target

I saved this for last because, well, $80 is a lot to ask. But if it's any consolation, it's usually $100. This finished-in-red Stormtrooper helmet belonged to Captain Cardinal, Armitage Hux's personal guard in the Star Wars novel Phasma. Not only is the helmet visually stunning, but it can electronically distort your voice into a Stormtrooper's at the press of a button. File this one under "Splurge for May the Fourth."

$80 at Target

This article was first published last week. It has been updated to reflect the current deals. 

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

Space images from NASA and beyond make Star Wars feel totally real

See all photos