The best Star Wars Day deals that haven't yet fallen into the Sarlacc pit

I can remember when Star Wars Day was just the day we'd wish one another a pun-tastic "May the Fourth be with you." These days, it's evolved into a sort of Black Friday for sci-fi fans, with a mountain of deals on Star Wars stuff -- everything from games to Blu-rays to collectibles and apparel. And though the big day is now in the Millennium Falcon's rear view mirror, you can still save on some remaining goodies.

If I've whetted your appetite, read on for a roundup of some of the coolest deals you can still claim right now.

EA Right now you can save over 50% on a collection of three monster games -- Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition. The deal was originally at the Microsoft store, Steam and Epic, but it appears that Steam is the only place the deal is still running.

GameStop If you missed it last week when we first told you about the Qi-compatible wireless charger that made the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs, this $50 accessory is now selling for $42.

Gamestop Fun fact: The Tauntaun sleeping bag started as an April Fool's joke product (back when those were still a thing websites did), but is now coveted Star Wars gear. You can now get the horrible-if-you-think-about-it sleeping bag for half the original price.

TeePublic TeePublic is one of the largest T-shirt stores on Earth, and from now through May 7, celebrate May the Fourth by getting all tees for $14. All other merch is also marked down, up to 30%.

Monopoly This iteration of the classic board game is based on The Mandalorian and features Baby Yoda -- you can play as Grogu from the Disney Plus series in various poses such as eating a frog, using the Force, drinking a cup of broth or sitting in the hoverpram. It's currently 32% off.

GameStop GameStop is pulling out all the stops for May the Fourth, with PS4 and Xbox games up to half off, as well as 15% off collectibles and $10 off Star Wars T-shirts. Check out all the deals at this GameStop landing page.

Best Buy Granted, it's not much of a discount, but the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a comprehensive Blu-ray collection for the die-hard fan. It comprises 27 discs spanning all nine films in the trilogy of trilogies.

This bundle includes an Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) with a Yoda-shaped stand plus a Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV's remote comes in its own Grogu-green cover. The stand won't ship until June 10, but you can preorder now -- the 24% discount is today (May 4) only.

Citizen There are 15 watches in Citizen's Star Wars collection -- everything from the retro digital Rebel Pilot to the bold aluminum bezeled Darth Vader with chronograph and tachymeter. Save 10% on any watch with promo code MAYTHE4TH10 -- May 4 only.

Ruggable Do you have a room that needs a rug from a galaxy far, far away? Ruggable has about 20 designs to choose from, and they're all 15% off with promo code MT4. This deal is good May 4 only.

Build-A-Bear Through May 4, you can save 20% on a plush Grogu at Build-A-Bear Workshop when you apply promo code FORCE20 at checkout. There are a number of stuffed Child options that range in price from $44 to $75, so your savings will vary.

Target I saved this for last because, well, $80 is a lot to ask. But if it's any consolation, it's usually $100. This finished-in-red Stormtrooper helmet belonged to Captain Cardinal, Armitage Hux's personal guard in the Star Wars novel Phasma. Not only is the helmet visually stunning, but it can electronically distort your voice into a Stormtrooper's at the press of a button. File this one under "Splurge for May the Fourth."

