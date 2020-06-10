Whether we're buying bookshelf speakers, a small Bluetooth speaker, smart speakers with Amazon Alexa or a full sound system, we all want the best performance for the investment. In this roundup of the best speakers for 2020, we look at a wide price range of products (from $50 all the way to $2,500), all of them the best speakers in their category, and including budget products such as the excellent Vizio SB3621n-E8 soundbar. Most of the systems included are powered, but the list also includes passive loudspeakers like the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 that just need to be paired with a great AV receiver.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Vizio SB3621n-E8 is the best budget soundbar we've ever heard, and it's super easy to set up. It may not have cutting edge features -- no voice assistant or HDMI here -- but it does offer excellent value. Read more.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E With great sound, a compact size and the option of either Google Assistant or Alexa, the Sonos One reaffirms its place as the best smart speaker for the money. Read our Sonos One review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Yamaha YAS-209 is one of the most fully featured soundbars the company has ever offered -- especially at the price. With Amazon Alexa, HDMI connectivity and a wireless subwoofer this soundbar isn't wanting for anything. The sound quality is great too. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking to set up a dedicated hi-fi or home cinema setup on a budget, the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 bookshelf speakers are where I'd start. This set of speakers delivers a wide frequency range and great sound for music and more. Build quality, stereo sound and sonic performance this fine shouldn't be as affordable as these bookshelf speakers. Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET There are plenty of cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but none of them sound as good as the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus portable speaker. This Bose Soundlink speaker offers a richer sound than its smaller cousin, the Bose Soundlink Micro. In the world of Bluetooth Bose speakers, this model offers a portable, sturdy design, superb audio quality, and sonics which will reach every corner of your next cookout. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve+ review.

Sarah Tew/CNET While it's since been replaced by the Wonderboom 2, you can still find the original speakers on sale. It offers a compact build, waterproof casing and a bass-rich frequency response. And since it's waterproof, you can even use these as shower speakers. Read CNET's Wonderboom review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking at a full surround set, it usually costs a lot for full-size surround sound speakers, but not so for the Pioneer SP-PK52FS. With proper floorstanding speakers at the front (which you can use as stereo speakers or theater speakers) and a dedicated subwoofer, the Pioneer system offers home theater power that the smaller systems just can't match. Read CNET's review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want the most realistic Dolby Atmos surround sound from a single speaker, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is the best there is. And for $2,500, it'd better be. Read CNET's review of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar.

