Best sound bars with Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa is the most popular voice assistant, but it's been available in sound bars for just a little over 12 months -- the Sonos Beam and Polk Command Bar were the first. More models are slowly but surely coming on board -- but which should you choose?

We've picked the best sound bars available so far with an emphasis on microphone quality (how well Alexa can hear you) as well as overall sound quality of each device. These are the smart sound bars with Alexa voice that you need to know.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yamaha's YAS-209 is the speaker to get if you want to replace an Amazon Echo and a sound bar with a single device. This smart speaker sounds great with movies, thanks to the implementation of DTS Virtual:X, and music sounds good, too. You can control settings such as volume and setup via the remote or free app. The onboard mics can also hear your voice commands when the music is cranked all the way to the top. It's the Amazon Alexa TV soundbar all the others should aspire to be. Read Yamaha YAS-209 review

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can find the Polk Command Bar for $250, then this device is a great buy. Its looks are reminiscent of the Amazon Echo, and it offers most voice control functions with Alexa, too. With the help of a wireless subwoofer, the audio sounds good with movies, even if the Yamaha is slightly better with music services. Read Polk Command Bar review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos Beam is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice services, making it one of the most flexible sound bars on the market. You can use the Sonos app to choose which assistant you want in every room. The other selling points of this device include the excellent, robust Sonos multiroom system and super-enveloping, immersive sound when you play movies. You might want to add the (expensive) sub to get the most audio performance out of it, though. Read Sonos Beam review