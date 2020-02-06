Screenshot by Jennifer Bisset/CNET

The Sony PlayStation 5 is scheduled to make its debut by the end of this year, so you might wonder about the logic of buying a PS4 right now. For one thing, Sony has yet to announce the PS5's price, but the rumor mill suggests it could run as high as $800 -- which might be accurate given the console's use of pricey solid-state storage.

Also, "late 2020" is a long way off, so why not game now -- especially if you can get a PS4 at Black Friday pricing? While supplies last, Woot is offering the . Shipping is free for Amazon Prime subscribers, $6 for everyone else. That's just about the best deal I've seen since a certain Friday in November of last year.

This is the top-end PS4, the model that supports 4K and HDR, fast Wi-Fi and optical audio output. That's pretty much the extent of my knowledge, however, so I'll turn you over to Jeff Bakalar's PlayStation 4 Pro review. It's a few years old, but, then, so is the PS4 Pro itself.

Of course, you'll want some good games to go with it, and talk about perfect timing: Best Buy has . That's 50% off the regular price.

Although I've long been an Xbox guy, I've been sorely tempted to buy a PS4 just to play Marvel's Spider-Man, which looks absolutely thrilling. As it happens, it's on sale as well: The PlayStation Store has , which is also 50% off.

Oh, and while you're at it, why not check out a PlayStation Plus membership? You can . Regular price: $60.

So, yeah, gorgeous 4K gaming for $300, and reasonably priced showcase games to boot? Mighty tempting.

Your thoughts?

Raise your smoothie game with the Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac for $60

Love smoothies? Here's the thing: If you make one and don't drink it right away, it gets all separated and discolored and gross. That's the idea behind Ninja's FreshVac technology, which sucks out all the oxygen before you blend. In theory, you could make a smoothie at night and store it in the fridge, then when you grab it in the morning, it will look and taste fresh.

Intrigued? For a limited time, and while supplies last, DiscountsJungle via Amazon has the . It's , where it normally runs $129.99.

It works like this: Toss your fruits or veggies into the tumbler (the blender comes with two of them, each with a spout lid), then use the battery-powered vacuum doohickey to suck out the air. Now blend as usual.

OK, so, gimmick or genuinely useful tech? I have no idea, but the blender scored a 4.8-star average rating from 120 Best Buy buyers and a 4.2 from the 300-plus Amazon crowd. For $60, it might be worth finding out for yourself.

