This is an update of a deal that was published just yesterday, but now it's even better from a different seller.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is scheduled to make its debut by the end of this year, so you might wonder about the logic of buying a PS4 right now. For one thing, Sony has yet to announce the PS5's price, but the rumor mill suggests it could run as high as $800 -- which might be accurate given the console's use of pricey solid-state storage.

Also, "late 2020" is a long way off, so why not game now -- especially if you can get a PS4 at Black Friday pricing? For a limited time, and while supplies last, Rushhourwholesaler via eBay has the . Yesterday's deal ( ) was for just the console. This officially beats even the best Black Friday deal I can recall.

This is the top-end PS4, the model that supports 4K and HDR, fast Wi-Fi and optical audio output. That's pretty much the extent of my knowledge, however, so I'll turn you over to Jeff Bakalar's PlayStation 4 Pro review. It's a few years old, but, then, so is the PS4 Pro itself.

The game bundle includes Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Nioh, two genuinely beloved (and top-rated) PlayStation-only titles.

Want more? Perfect timing: Best Buy has . That's 50% off the regular price.

Although I've long been an Xbox guy, I've been sorely tempted to buy a PS4 just to play Marvel's Spider-Man, which looks absolutely thrilling. As it happens, it's on sale as well: The PlayStation Store has , which is also 50% off.

Oh, and while you're at it, why not check out a PlayStation Plus membership? You can . Regular price: $60. (Just for the record, it was about 75 cents less yesterday.)

So, yeah, gorgeous 4K gaming and two great games for $300, and reasonably priced showcase titles to boot? Mighty tempting.

Note: Originally published yesterday. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability. Removed bonus deal.

