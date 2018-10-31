The best smart home gifts for 2018

Recent product launches from Amazon and Google will ensure that smart home products stay top of mind this holiday season. Whether you're looking to gift someone an Alexa or a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker, or you want to introduce a friend or a loved one to the world of connected LED bulbs and smart plugs, we have the gift guide for you.

The gallery above has just under 25 different products on it. Here you'll find a few of the highlights emphasizing the basics (with one exception).

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon Echo Dot third gen

Amazon's latest Echo Dot still costs $50, but it has an improved design and sound. This third-generation model can also work as a stereo pair, so snag two Dots and use them together for even better audio. The new Echo Dot comes in black and medium and light gray finishes, which look good, but you don't get the same range of color options as the Google Home Mini's charcoal, aqua, chalk and coral finishes. This affordable device is still a great entry-point into voice control and smart speakers.

Read CNET's review of the Amazon Echo Dot third gen.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Belkin WeMo Mini WiFi Smart Plug

Belkin's WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are priced well at $35 a pop. It also has a smaller design than other smart plugs that won't block other outlets. It connects over Wi-Fi and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Siri, Google Assistant and IFTTT. The one thing it can't do that other smart plugs can is track the energy consumption at the outlet -- if you want that in a Belkin product, you'll need to spend $50 for a WeMo Insight Switch.

Read the CNET review of the Belking WeMo Mini WiFi Smart Plug.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Home Hub

Google's Home Hub is a $149 smart display. It has a smaller screen than competitors like the $230 Amazon Echo Show, the $250 Lenovo Smart Display and the $200 JBL Link View. It also doesn't have a built-in camera. Instead, it's equipped with an ambient light sensor that auto-adjusts the screen's brightness and warmth to suit the room. The Home Hub is a great option if you want a more affordable display without a camera.

Read the CNET review of the Google Home Hub.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Naked Labs Body Scanner

The $1,395 Naked Labs Body Scanner is more than a smart scale. It's a scarily detailed smart scale that captures a 3D image of your entire body. From there it gives you stats -- various measurements from your weight to your body mass and much more. Several of us tried out the naked Labs scanner for this review and had mixed feelings. Its level of detail is jarring if you aren't expecting it and left some of us feeling...exposed. But, if you really want to kick your fitness routine into high gear and track slight changes over time, this device could be worth it.

Read the CNET Review of the Naked Labs Body Scanner.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit

The $70 Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit is a solid choice if you want basic smart LEDs that don't change color. They work with Amazon's Alexa, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT and the Nest Learning Thermostat. For your 70 bucks, you get two white light LEDs and a Philips Hue ZigBee hub. You can turn them on and off, dim them and more from the app -- or use voice commands. Philips is a staple in smart lighting and this entry-level kit is a decent place to start.

Read the CNET review of the Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Wyze Cam Pan

This Wyze camera costs just $30. That's a ridiculously low price considering it has 1080p HD live streaming, free 14-day cloud storage and optional local storage. It works with Alexa and IFTTT and has motion detection zones, too. The Wyze Cam Pan can also listen for smoke and CO alarms and send you related alerts. You can't do much better than this camera if you're looking for a super affordable smart indoor security camera with a lot of features typically reserved for more expensive models.

Read the CNET review of the Wyze Cam Pan.