The best small grills for apartment dwellers

Several times a summer I have the distinct pleasure of traveling with friends to a beach house paradise just an hour outside New York City. This place is, quite simply, my favorite place on Earth, but maybe not for its most obvious qualities. Yes, uncrowded oceanfront space with soft sand is but a 5-minute walk, good for afternoon sunbathing as well as midnight stargazing. Yes, the place is teeming with gentle flora and fauna, which one may peacefully appreciate from a daily bike ride on car-free paths. Even the twilight ritual of bringing a glass of wine to the dock to watch the sunset isn't what seals the deal.

No, no. What makes this place a year-long inspiration for me is the grill. In front of the grill is where I am my most powerful self. Mistress of the fire. Giver of grill marks. Capable of serving shrimp tacos for two or pork tenderloin for 12. There I have grilled ribeye and romaine with equal enthusiasm.

Read More: The Best Gas Grills of 2019

How I have maintained any skill at grilling from one year to the next is one of life's sweet mysteries, because back in my normal life among the city dwellers I am mistress of approximately 9 square feet of unventilated kitchen space. The only grill marks I can routinely count on are pre-branded on frozen patties. But that needn't be the case for other apartment-dwelling grill aficionados, as all manner of devices exist to transform one's apartment kitchen into a space capable of evoking summer barbecues all year round. (Beach, park, and/or deck sold separately.)

Cuisinart Nonstick Grill Pan Amazon If what you need to be happy are simply more grill marks in your life, then here you go. A durable, high-heat withstanding, stove-top grill pan that utilizes a non-stick coating is a perfect, low-maintenance way to brand your dinner with the original hashtag. I'm partial to the circular shape here for burger maximization purposes. $28.00 at Amazon

Utopia Kitchen Cast Iron Reversible Grill Griddle Amazon Perhaps you're in the market for a bit more square feet than that which can be accomplished by a single pan, with a constant craving for the taste of that sweet char. If you're a grilling enthusiast who just has no need for conventional stovetop burners at all, then two of these easily reversible slabs can transform your stove into a mega-surface grill. $20.00 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Grill Amazon For the kind of grill master who wields his or her firepower with the steady control of the lid, this stainless steel indoor countertop grill brings the additional satisfaction of looking like an outdoor grill. $70.00 at Amazon

Weber Smokey Joe Portable Grill Amazon It's precisely what your brain conjures when you hear the word "hibachi." This miniature outdoor charcoal grill is perfect to have on hand for apartment dwellers who have even a fraction of outdoor space available in the form of a patio, balcony or backyard/alley. Or for those who have the grilling moxie and wherewithal to bring it to the nearest park. And it's small enough to store easily inside the oven that you never use. $35.00 at Amazon

Chefman Smokeless Indoor Electric Grill When all burners are a go on your stovetop to produce the perfect grill-worthy side dishes, this electric unit stands alone to give you additional surface heat. Adjustable temperature and a water-filled drip tray to minimize smoke are ideal for even the smallest of spaces. $50.00 at Amazon

Char-Griller Charcoal Kamado Jr. Akorn OK, but you're very serious about that which you would use to grill all manner of food. Kamado grills are great for charcoal minimization, heat retention and evenness of cooking. Just because you don't have a full backyard is no reason not to keep this small beauty close for spur-of-the-moment summer picnics. $138.00 at Amazon

Cameron’s Large Stovetop Smoker Amazon This is not a grill. I repeat, this is not a grill. This is definitely a smoker, but if you already have any of the above devices for achieving year-round grill marks, you might just be the kind of person who can also tackle adding the nuance of smoky flavor that slow-smoking imparts despite a tiny kitchen. Where there's smoke, there's fire. $45.00 at Amazon

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Gas Grill Amazon Now we're cooking with gas. On a grill. On a small gas grill. In your apartment. For the win. $93.00 at Amazon

Note that these products are independently chosen by our editors. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

This article was written by Pamela Vachon.