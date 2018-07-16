Toshiba

Happy Black Friday in July, everyone! Yep, it's Amazon Prime Day, which brings deals that are as good as -- in some cases even better than -- the day after Turkey Day. (Example: The Kindle Paperwhite is $80 -- 10 bucks less than on Cyber Monday and the lowest price to date.)

Of course, as I typically caution on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't let FOMO get the best of you. Just because something is on sale doesn't make it the best deal of all time. So make sure you know how to determine if that Prime Day deal is really a deal. Right now I'm a big fan of the CamelCamelCamel browser plug-in, because with one click I can see a product's complete price history.

To that end, I've cut through all the Prime Day hype to bring you the deals I think are worth your time. And check back often: I'll update this list later today and all day tomorrow as new deals bubble up.

Amazon-branded stuff

As you might expect, Amazon is running a full-court press on its own gear. Yes, these items go on sale frequently, but not all at once, and not always at such steep discounts.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20. Amazon's streaming stick has frequently been on sale for $30, but today it's at an all-time low. Is it better than the equivalent Roku? Well, it's certainly cheaper, and its Alexa-powered voice controls are, I would argue, better than what Roku currently delivers on the voice front.

Refurbished Echo 2nd-gen: $60. Wait a sec. If the Echo is priced at $70 new (which it is for Prime Day, down from the usual $100), why go refurb to save only $10? Simple: It's literally good as new, with a full one-year warranty. So why not save $10 if you can save $10? Take note, however, that that price is good only for the cloth-covered versions; if you want a wood finish, there goes your $10 savings.

Speakers and audio

The Vaux portable speaker dock for Echo Dot: $30. Although some reviewers have encountered reliability issues, I've owned one of these for about eight months, and so far, so good. Great speaker upgrade for a second-gen Dot, great way to make it more mobile (thanks to its rechargeable battery). It normally runs $40.

The Aomais Life 30W portable Bluetooth speaker: $50. Like bamboo? Check out the front of this bookshelf-style speaker, which features a stylish bamboo bezel, dual drivers and a passive subwoofer. And while it looks like something that's meant to stay put, it can play for up to 10 hours on the go, according to Aomais. It normally sells for $80.

The Tribit XSound Go: $28.99 with code TRIBIT08. A recent addition to CNET's list of the best Bluetooth speakers, the XSound Go normally sells for $36 -- already a killer deal. it's waterproof and can play for a whopping 24 hours (at medium volume) on a charge.

Mobile phones and accessories

ChargeTech

The ChargeTech Portable AC Outlet Battery Pack: $140 with code AMUZISNW. Powerful enough to charge not only your phones and tablets but also your laptop, this 27,000-mAh power bank features a three-prong AC outlet that supports a maximum draw of 85 watts. It often sells for as much as $225 and hasn't dipped below $185 since 2017.

TVs and smart home

The Toshiba 50-inch 4K LED TV - Fire Edition: $290. This model, introduced earlier this year, has never sold below its $400 regular price. No need to add a Roku or even Fire TV -- the Toshiba has the latter baked right in. You also get an Alexa-friendly remote with shortcut buttons to streaming services like Netflix, HBO and -- natch -- Amazon Video.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

The Fitbit Versa: $160. Rarely dipping below its $200 list price, the Versa is arguably the hottest smartwatch that doesn't have an Apple logo. Read CNET's Fitbit Versa review to see if it's worth strapping on at $160. Me, I'm still of the opinion that the best smartwatch/fitness-tracker deal is the Amazfit Bip (currently $70 at Amazon, down from $100). It's not perfect, but, wow, it's way cheaper.

OK, that's it for now! Check back often for more Cheapskate-approved Prime Day picks!

