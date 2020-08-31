CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Madden 2021 BTS usher in Hyundai's Ioniq sub-brand Bill & Ted Face the Music PS5, Xbox Series X backwards compatibility Second stimulus check payment schedule Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther star, dies at 43 Elon Musk shows Neuralink
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best price on AirPods is $130 at Amazon right now

Save $30 on AirPods with a wired case, which makes them at least $10 less than anywhere else.

airpods

Apple AirPods are admittedly overpriced -- you can get true-wireless earbuds that give AirPods a run for their money for, well, a lot less money. But there's no denying that AirPods are a great product, and there's no shame in wanting them rather than a more generic model. We'd actively discourage you from spending $160 on them, though, since they're on sale so frequently. Case in point: Right now you can get Apple AirPods with the wired charging case for $130. That's the lowest price we could find right now, and it's at least $10 less than at other retailers. In fact, it's within a dollar of the best price ever.

See it at Amazon

If you're willing to try refurbished AirPods, you can do even better. Tech for Less, for example, has refurbished AirPods for $106, and they're backed by the full Apple warranty. 

See it at Tech for Less

Not sure about refurbs? Read CNET's Rick Broida's experience buying a set of refurbished AirPods Pro. Spoiler alert: He says they're essentially indistinguishable from retail, and he's been very happy with his purchase.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.