The best price on AirPods is $130 at Amazon right now

Apple AirPods are admittedly overpriced -- you can get true-wireless earbuds that give AirPods a run for their money for, well, a lot less money. But there's no denying that AirPods are a great product, and there's no shame in wanting them rather than a more generic model. We'd actively discourage you from spending $160 on them, though, since they're on sale so frequently. Case in point: Right now you can get . That's the lowest price we could find right now, and it's at least $10 less than at other retailers. In fact, it's within a dollar of the best price ever.

If you're willing to try refurbished AirPods, you can do even better. Tech for Less, for example, has , and they're backed by the full Apple warranty.

Not sure about refurbs? Read CNET's Rick Broida's experience buying a set of refurbished AirPods Pro. Spoiler alert: He says they're essentially indistinguishable from retail, and he's been very happy with his purchase.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.