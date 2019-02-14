Happy early third-Monday-in-February, everyone! That's otherwise known as President's Day, which was originally a federal holiday to honor George Washington.

Sure, it's a little weird that many stores "celebrate" the day by having sales, but I'll take a good deal anywhere, anytime. So below I've rounded up some of the best President's Day discounts I've found. Be sure to bookmark this post, as I'll be adding new stuff between now and Monday.

Right this minute, however, jump over to Best Buy, where for the rest of today you can get early access to the store's President Day sales. (My guess, however, is most of the sale prices will remain in effect through Monday.) Likewise, Walmart has already posted its President's Day sale roundup.

Luxe laptop HP Spectre Folio Leather 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop: $1,050 (save $350) Sarah Tew/CNET Tired of same-old same-old laptops? HP's super-thin, super-sexy Spectre gets a little sexier still, thanks to an integrated leather cover, which makes it look like a folio when closed (hence the name). Specs include a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This model is only a couple of months old, and the price has never been this low. See at Best Buy HP Spectre Folio review

Big TV, small price Sceptre 50-inch HDTV: $199.99 (save $150) Sceptre A 50-inch TV for $200. I'll let that sink in for a minute. Granted, it has no smarts to speak of, but with three HDMI inputs, you'll have no trouble finding room for your favorite streaming stick or box alongside your other sources. CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but the user reviews -- of which there are over 3,100 -- average out to an impressive 4.4 stars. See at Walmart

Cheap vegan eats delivered Veestro plant-based meal delivery: Save 25 percent Veestro Call it the Vegan version of Blue Apron: Veestro delivers fully cooked, plant-based meals, either a la carte or at regular intervals. On President's Day you can get 25 percent off any purchase with promo code PRESIDENT. (Psst: If you head there today, it's 30 percent off with code VDAY.) See at Veestro

Make your air conditioner smart Sensibo Sky: $99 (save $50) If you own an air conditioner or heat pump that has a remote control, attaching a Sensibo Sky will make it smart. Control it from afar, set timers, use voice commands and more. Between now and Feb. 22, it's marked $50 off. See at Sensibo

Put a boxing gym in your house FightCamp Gym: $895 (save $100) FightCamp You know the whole Peloton bike thing with the video classes and real-time performance metrics? FightCamp Gym is kind of like that, with streaming, instructor-led kickboxing classes that play on your TV. The kit includes a full-height punching bag, gloves, wraps, a mat and special sensors to track your punches. Looks like a total blast, and it's $100 off with promo code PREZ. See at FightCamp

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!