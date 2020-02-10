The best Presidents Day deals: Laptops from Lenovo and Dell, mattresses, vacuums and more

Sceptre

Not every holiday can be as exciting as Thanksgiving or Christmas. And always just a few days from Valentine's Day, Presidents Day has it tough. But retailers are doing their best to jazz things up with some Presidents Day sales. In some cases, like a miniature version of Black Friday, the sales have already begun and will run through Presidents Day and beyond. In other cases, the sales will pop up as we get closer to the holiday.

Here's what you need to know: Presidents Day takes place on Monday, Feb. 17, and should be an especially good time to get a mattress -- this is the holiday that, as a society, we've decided is a good time to buy bedding. We'll also see some good deals on home goods and electronics, even though those sales mainly happen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are the biggest sales that retailers have announced so far:

Here are the best Presidents Day deals we've found so far, but be sure to check back from time to time. We'll keep this article updated with new deals and updates as they happen.

Sarah Tew/CNET Stop killing trees -- use a Kindle instead. The paper-like screen is much easier on your eyes than reading on your phone or tablet, and this 2019 model has an adjustable front light that can make reading indoors or outdoors comfortable for an extended period of time. And unlike an iPad, the Kindle can run for weeks on a single charge. Right now you can save 28% on a new Kindle. Read our review of the all-new 2019 Kindle.

Dell Dell is having a pretty big Presidents Day sale, with over 200 featured deals rolling out over the next few days. One of our favorite deals you can snag right now is this souped up Dell XPS 13, decked out with a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U and 256GB SSD. In a review of the XPS 13, CNET's Dan Ackerman said, "Dell has done nearly the impossible -- it's made a laptop I can find almost no fault with." We're rerally big fans of the XPS 13 and its narrow bezel that makes the 13.3-inch screen look really big. It comes with a trio of USB-C ports and a microSD slot, as well as a Windows Hello-compatible integrated fingerprint reader and four microphones for Cortana voice support from across the room.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Yoga C630 is one of our favorite Pres Day deals because the discount is enormous -- regularly $940, it's selling for $500 through the holiday when you use discount code EARLYVOTING11 at checkout. That means you can get this Windows 10 Home S Mode laptop for less than the Yoga Chomebook 630 variation we reviewed last year. This Yoga 630 has a 13.3-inch FHD display with 1,920x1,080 pixels. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor and has a 128GB solid-state drive. It's a convertible, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet and tent it as well. Lenovo has a lot more on sale for Presidents Day, including IdeaPads, Yogas, IdeaCentres and more. Check out all the deals at Lenovo's Presidents Day sale page.

Sceptre What sport do they play on Presidents Day? Hockey? Presidential debates? Water polo? The point is that I don't follow sports. But no matter what you want to watch on Pres Day weekend, you can do it in style with a new 55-inch screen. Sceptre isn't a big-name brand, and the Sceptre U550CV-U doesn't have quantum dots or even smart TV streaming apps built in. But it does have a 4K screen and costs just $229. Cheapskate Rick pondered the question of whether you should buy this very TV, and he landed on, "Yes, it's a great deal and if you don't like it, you can return it." (I paraphrase.)

Amerisleep Now through Feb. 17, you can get $250 off any Amerisleep mattress. To get this discount, enter code PRESDAY250 at checkout. Amerisleep offers a family of mattresses, each optimized for a different kind of sleeper. The AS3 (which Amerisleep says is its most popular model) is designed with support in mind. The AS2 is for back and stomach sleepers and is designed to alleviate back pain. The AS5 doubles down on memory foam, for an especially soft sleep experience. Prices on mattresses start at $849.

Shark If price were no object, we'd probably all have a Dyson vacuum (and drive them around in our Lamborghini). But if your budget is in the real world, you might be tempted by the Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum. Generally well-reviewed, this traditional upright has a large capacity and works on both hardwood and rugs. Ordinarily priced at $139, you can get it for $99 right now. While you can get it somewhat cheaper on Amazon, it's not new -- it's part of the Amazon Renewed program.

You can often save a bundle by not buying the newest version of anything. The Apple Watch Series 5 has a few distinctive features -- not the least of which is the always-on display -- but if you can live without that, the Apple Watch Series 4 isn't honestly all that different. Just a few days ago, you could save $100 on a Series 4, but the price has crept back up. Even so, this is still a better-than-average price on the Apple Watch Series 4.

This article was published previously. It has been updated to reflect the latest Presidents Day prices and deals.

