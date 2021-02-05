Christopher Plummer dies at 91 Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID package Third stimulus check Best Super Bowl commercials Apple virtual reality headset NASA picks SpaceX for new mission Lego Sonic the Hedgehog
The best Presidents Day 2021 deals: Lenovo laptops, Samsung appliances and more

As our nation's leaders love to remind us, the President works for us. So put these Presidents Day deals to work saving money for you.

Not every holiday can be as exciting as Thanksgiving or Christmas. And since it's always within a few days from Valentine's Day, Presidents Day often has a tough row to hoe. But retailers do their best to jazz things up with some Presidents Day sales, and this year there are some genuinely great deals to be had. 

Here's what you need to know: Presidents Day takes place on Monday, Feb. 15, and there are already a smattering of good deals to be had, though we see a lot more sales on the horizon, starting late next week. 

One of the first big tech sales is over at Lenovo -- there you can get early bird deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more

See also: Presidents Day mattress sales

We'll continue to update this page as sales appear and good deals show up on our radar, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back as we get closer to Presidents Day.

Presidents Day deals available now

Amazon Echo Show 5: $45

You save $45

If you've been wanting to get a smart display on your nightstand or kitchen counter, n ow is your chance. Right now, you can get the Echo Show 5 for half off, which ties the smart display's all-time low price. 

$45 at Best Buy

ThinkPad E495 14-inch laptop: $600

You save $1,221 with code
Lenovo

Lenovo's 14-inch ThinkPad E495 regularly starts at $1,327, but right now you can save $727 when you apply promo code  THINKPRESDAY at checkout. 

$600 at Lenovo

Samsung 28.2-cu ft French Door Refrigerator: $1,500

You save $500
Samsung

From now through Feb. 24, get this 28.2-cu ft Samsung fridge with frech doors, ice maker and fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel finish for $1,500, a $500 savings. 

$1,500 at Lowes

Under Armor Sportsmask: 2 for $40

You save $10
Under Armor

It goes without saying that we live in a world where wearing a facemask in public is now table stakes for health and safety. Right now, Under Armor is running a 2-for-$40 deal on its UA Sportsmask, usually priced at $30 each. This mask is designed for all-day wear, including when exercising or playing sports. It features an anti-microbial treatment on the inside and UA says that its iso-Chill lining & ear loops feels cool to the touch for as long as you wear it.

 

$40 at Under Armor

Presidents Day deals starting soon

LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K Smart TV: $700

You save $300
LG

From Feb. 12-16 only, you can save $300 on LG's 65-inch NanoCell TV. In addition to the 4K display, it runs WebOS for streaming channels, features Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for connectivity, and features Gallery Mode which turns the giant screen into a digital photo frame, able to show off your photos when you're not watching TV. 

$700 at Best Buy

Linksys MR8300 AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 Router: $150

You save $50
Linksys

From Feb. 8-15, you can save $50 on the Linksys MR8300 router. It's an AC200 router capable of 867Gbps through both of the 5GHz antenna and an additional 400Mbps using the 2.4GHz antenna. It also has a built-in 4-portn Ethernet switch and works in conjunction with a mobile app for iOS or Android. 

$150 at Best Buy

eBay sale on certified refurbish products

You save up to 50%, plus an extra 20% with code
eBay

From Feb. 8-15, eBay is offering up to 50% off a selection of like-new certified refurbished products. You can take an additional 20% off on top of that when you apply promo code  PREZDAY20 at checkout. 

See at eBay

Satechi: All mobile accessories on sale sitewide

You save 20% with code
Satechi

From Feb. 12-15, all of Satechi's mobile accessories -- including wireless charging docks, chargers Apple Watch accessories and more are 20% when you apply promo code PRESIDENT at checkout. 

See at Satechi

