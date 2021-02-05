The best Presidents Day 2021 deals: Lenovo laptops, Samsung appliances and more

Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Not every holiday can be as exciting as Thanksgiving or Christmas. And since it's always within a few days from Valentine's Day, Presidents Day often has a tough row to hoe. But retailers do their best to jazz things up with some Presidents Day sales, and this year there are some genuinely great deals to be had.

Here's what you need to know: Presidents Day takes place on Monday, Feb. 15, and there are already a smattering of good deals to be had, though we see a lot more sales on the horizon, starting late next week.

One of the first big tech sales is over at .

See also: Presidents Day mattress sales

We'll continue to update this page as sales appear and good deals show up on our radar, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back as we get closer to Presidents Day.

Presidents Day deals available now

If you've been wanting to get a smart display on your nightstand or kitchen counter, n ow is your chance. Right now, you can get the Echo Show 5 for half off, which ties the smart display's all-time low price.

Lenovo Lenovo's 14-inch ThinkPad E495 regularly starts at $1,327, but right now you can save $727 when you apply promo code THINKPRESDAY at checkout.

Samsung From now through Feb. 24, get this 28.2-cu ft Samsung fridge with frech doors, ice maker and fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel finish for $1,500, a $500 savings.

Under Armor It goes without saying that we live in a world where wearing a facemask in public is now table stakes for health and safety. Right now, Under Armor is running a 2-for-$40 deal on its UA Sportsmask, usually priced at $30 each. This mask is designed for all-day wear, including when exercising or playing sports. It features an anti-microbial treatment on the inside and UA says that its iso-Chill lining & ear loops feels cool to the touch for as long as you wear it.

Presidents Day deals starting soon

LG From Feb. 12-16 only, you can save $300 on LG's 65-inch NanoCell TV. In addition to the 4K display, it runs WebOS for streaming channels, features Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for connectivity, and features Gallery Mode which turns the giant screen into a digital photo frame, able to show off your photos when you're not watching TV.

Linksys From Feb. 8-15, you can save $50 on the Linksys MR8300 router. It's an AC200 router capable of 867Gbps through both of the 5GHz antenna and an additional 400Mbps using the 2.4GHz antenna. It also has a built-in 4-portn Ethernet switch and works in conjunction with a mobile app for iOS or Android.

eBay From Feb. 8-15, eBay is offering up to 50% off a selection of like-new certified refurbished products. You can take an additional 20% off on top of that when you apply promo code PREZDAY20 at checkout.

Satechi From Feb. 12-15, all of Satechi's mobile accessories -- including wireless charging docks, chargers Apple Watch accessories and more are 20% when you apply promo code PRESIDENT at checkout.

This article is updated frequently to reflect the latest Presidents Day prices and deals.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.