CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

2020 Ford GT Uber earnings Kirk Douglas dies Cave salamander NASA's Solar Orbiter launch NASA astronaut Christina Koch
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best Presidents Day 2020 mattress sales: Casper, DreamCloud, Nectar and more

Don't sleep on these deals.

nectar-mattress
Nectar

George Washington preferred a firm mattress. Lincoln? The softer the better for Honest Abe. Those statements may not be grounded in fact, but what's definitely true is mattress makers use Presidents Day weekend as an occasion to hold a sale. 

We've collected below some of the deepest Presidents Day discounts from top brands such as Casper, DreamCloud, Nectar and more. Before you hit the sales, check out our tips on how to buy a mattress online and the top online mattress retailers.

Molecule: 20% off mattresses and free sheets

Save 20% and get free sheets with any mattress purchase. Get a free pillow with any mattress topper. Offer ends Feb. 20.

See at Molecule

Amerisleep: $250 off any mattress with two free pillows

Save $250 on any mattress and get two free pillows with code PRESDAY250. Offer ends Feb. 17.

See at Amerisleep

Zoma: $150 off any mattress

Save $150 on any mattress with code PRES150. Offer ends Feb. 17.

See at Zoma

Nectar Sleep: Save up to $474

Nectar has a bunch of sales ongoing. No code needed. These offers end Feb. 24.

  • Save $100 on any mattress and get two free pillows. 
  • Save up to $474 with the Nectar Luxury Adjustable Bundle (mattress, frame, sheets, and mattress protector).
  • Save up to $238 with the Nectar Luxury Bundle (mattress, foundation, sheets and mattress protector).
  • Save up to $219 with the Nectar Bundle (mattress, foundation and sheets). 
See at Nectar Sleep

Dreamcloud: $200 off any mattress

Save $200 on any mattress. No code needed. Offer ends Feb. 24.

See at Dreamcloud

Awara: $200 off any mattress

Save $200 on any mattress. No code needed. Offer ends Feb. 24.

See at Awara

Level Sleep: 20% off your order

Save 20% on your entire order -- up to $279 on a mattress. Offer ends Feb. 24.

See at Level Sleep

Coop Home Goods: 10% off sitewide

Save 10% on your order with code SLEEPBETTER10. Offer ends Apr. 6.

See at Coop Home Goods

Casper: 10% off any mattress order

Save 10% on any order with a mattress with code PRES10. Offer ends Feb. 13.

See at Casper

Eight Sleep: free weighted gravity blanket

Get a free weighted gravity blanket (a $300 value) with your purchase of Eight Sleep's Pod mattress. Offer ends Feb. 18.

See at Eight Sleep

Avocado Mattress: $200 off mattresses

This Avocado sale has everything but the guacamole. Offers end Feb. 24.

  • Save $200 on mattresses with code FLAG200
  • Save $150 on bed frames with mattress purchase with code BED150.
  • Save $100 on alpaca mattress pillow toppers with code ALPACA100.
  • Get two free pillows with mattress purchase with code 2FREEPILLOWS
See at Avocado Mattress

Brentwood Home: $200 off mattresses

Like some others on this page, Brentwood has a panoply of Presidents Day deals. Offers end Feb. 24.

  • Save $200 on Natural Cedar Luxe and Oceano mattresses with PRESIDENTS200
  • Save $175 on Crystal Cove mattresses with code LUXURY175.
  • Save 20% on Crystal Cove Yoga Collection with code YOGA20.
  • Save 20% on pet beds with code PETBED20
See at Brentwood Home

Bear: 20% off everything

Save 20% on your order with code PRES20. Get two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase. Offer ends Feb. 25.

See at Bear

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.