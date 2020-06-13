The best phones for Father's Day in 2020

The coronavirushas given Father's Day a bit of a new look and feel this year, but you can still buy and ship gifts to your dad if you're celebrating remotely. If you're thinking about buying your father a phone, here are CNET's top picks for $250 and up -- all have great features such as fast processors, powerful cameras, and vibrant screens.

Sarah Tew/CNET As Samsung's flagship phone for 2020, the Galaxy S20 features a brilliant 6.2-inch AMOLED display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, reverse wireless charging, a water resistant design and three rear cameras. It's a fantastic daily driver for an Android user, and if you have more to spend, there's also the Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra. Read our Samsung Galaxy S20 5G review.

Angela Lang/CNET While OnePlus isn't as well-known as Apple or Samsung, the 8 Pro offers a premium experience at a relatively more affordable price than its rivals (something we're sure all dads would appreciate as a Father's Day gift). As the more advanced phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz display and a telephoto camera. But the OnePlus 8 is more affordable and still has 5G, a fast 90Hz display and the same top-of-the-line processor. Read our OnePlus 8 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET For the dad who never wants to be low on battery, the Moto G Power costs only $250 and has a robust 5,000-mAh battery. During our testing, it lasted an impressive four days without a charge. That means it'll stick with you while you're out and about or running meetings at your desk. The phone also has three rear cameras (one of which is a macro lens), a 6.4-inch display and expandable storage. Read our Moto G Power review.

Angela Lang/CNET Having a family is tough work and sometimes one has to juggle a lot of things. In addition to its headphone jack -- a rarity among top-tier phones these days -- the LG V60 is unique because it works with a case accessory that effectively doubles the size of its screen. Known as Dual Screen, it allows the V60 to fold open like a book, so you can display two apps on both displays or view content as a single tablet, albeit with a big hinge in the middle. Read our LG V60 ThinQ 5G review.