CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wonder Woman 1984 delay The Last of Us 2 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony PS5 event PS5 console reveal Second stimulus check
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best phones for Father's Day in 2020

CNET's top phone picks for dads this Father's Day.

Show more (1 item)

The coronavirushas given Father's Day a bit of a new look and feel this year, but you can still buy and ship gifts to your dad if you're celebrating remotely. If you're thinking about buying your father a phone, here are CNET's top picks for $250 and up -- all have great features such as fast processors, powerful cameras, and vibrant screens.

Apple iPhone 11

The well-rounded iPhone choice
Angela Lang/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2019

There are so many iPhones to choose from this year for Father's Day. In addition to the new budget-friendly 2020 iPhone SE, there are the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Whichever one you go with depends on your budget, but the iPhone 11 is a great option. Sitting right in the middle in terms of specs and price, the iPhone 11 offers a 6.1-inch display, the latest A13 processor and two rear cameras including an ultra-wide lens. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

$699 at Apple
$699 at Amazon
$700 at AT&T Wireless

Samsung Galaxy S20

Top-of-the-line Android
Sarah Tew/CNET

As Samsung's flagship phone for 2020, the Galaxy S20 features a brilliant 6.2-inch AMOLED display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, reverse wireless charging, a water resistant design and three rear cameras. It's a fantastic daily driver for an Android user, and if you have more to spend, there's also the Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra. Read our Samsung Galaxy S20 5G review.

$1,000 at AT&T Wireless

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

For the 'cool' dad
Angela Lang/CNET

While OnePlus isn't as well-known as Apple or Samsung, the 8 Pro offers a premium experience at a relatively more affordable price than its rivals (something we're sure all dads would appreciate as a Father's Day gift). As the more advanced phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz display and a telephoto camera. But the OnePlus 8 is more affordable and still has 5G, a fast 90Hz display and the same top-of-the-line processor. Read our OnePlus 8 review.

$689 at Amazon
$699 at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The power user's phone
Angela Lang/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Sep 2019

As the standard model of Samsung's line of ultraluxe phones, the Note 10 is great for productivity and work (even if it's WFH). It features a 6.3-inch display, three rear cameras, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a signature S Pen stylus that can remotely control the phone's camera via Bluetooth. FYI though, it doesn't have a headphone jack or expandable memory. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review.

$950 at Sprint

Motorola Moto G Power

An enduring battery for a bargain
Sarah Tew/CNET

For the dad who never wants to be low on battery, the Moto G Power costs only $250 and has a robust 5,000-mAh battery. During our testing, it lasted an impressive four days without a charge. That means it'll stick with you while you're out and about or running meetings at your desk. The phone also has three rear cameras (one of which is a macro lens), a 6.4-inch display and expandable storage. Read our Moto G Power review.

$250 at Motorola
$250 at Best Buy

LG V60 ThinQ

For the multitasker
Angela Lang/CNET

Having a family is tough work and sometimes one has to juggle a lot of things. In addition to its headphone jack -- a rarity among top-tier phones these days -- the LG V60 is unique because it works with a case accessory that effectively doubles the size of its screen. Known as Dual Screen, it allows the V60 to fold open like a book, so you can display two apps on both displays or view content as a single tablet, albeit with a big hinge in the middle. Read our LG V60 ThinQ 5G review.

$900 at LG

Google Pixel 4

A phone with a top-notch camera

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Pixel 4 (and its larger counterpart, the Pixel 4 XL) has one of the best cameras, which is ideal for anyone who likes to capture the next family vacation, BBQ or holiday. It also has a 90Hz display, wireless charging and touchless gestures. When it launched in 2019, the Pixel 4 carried a high price tag, but deep discounts are known to happen, so look out for deals. Read our Google Pixel 4 review.