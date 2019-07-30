Welcome to CNET's The Best. This is our new show that tries to answer one simple question, "What's the best?" In this first installment, we try to crown one laptop as the king of the hill with the help of CNET Senior Managing Editor Dan Ackerman.
Dan uses his years of expertise to put four notebooks through the wringer -- the Acer Swift 7, the Apple MacBook Air, the Dell XPS 13 and the Razer Blade Stealth. They're judged on five criteria: battery life, design, portability, performance and value. Just remember, even the worst of the group is still a really great laptop.
In the future, we'll find the best headphones, the best televisions and more. Keep an eye out on CNET's YouTube channel for new episodes!
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: The best overall laptop of 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.