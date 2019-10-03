The best noise-canceling headphones 2019

Welcome back to CNET's The Best. This is our new show that tries to answer one simple question, "What's the best?" In this second installment, we find one noise-canceling headphone to serve as the mayor of sound town. CNET Executive Editor David Carnoy lends us his brains and golden ears.

David uses his many years of experience to pit five headphones to the test. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3, Jabra Elite 85h, Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 (third gen) fight it out in all out sonic war.

They're judged on five criteria: noise canceling, features, comfort, sound quality and value. Remember, every one of these headphones are great -- but only one can be the best.

Previously, we found the best premium midsize laptop. In the future, we're looking at smart speakers, televisions and more. Keep an eye out on CNET's YouTube channel for new episodes!