The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2019

This isn't the Nintendo Switch's first holiday rodeo. As we close in on Black Friday, this marks the third time that we've been keeping our eyes open for Switch holiday deals and bundles. And while there really aren't a lot of bundles out there -- honestly, just one, which we'll discuss in a moment -- we're keeping our eyes open for last-minute surprises.

We're giddy with excitement for the possibilities, though. After all, this is the little console that could. Nintendo fans have every right to be proud of the Switch, which seems to keep getting better. Not only were there some stellar game releases in 2019, but Nintendo released an upgraded Switch back in August that cranked up the battery life by about 50% (from a possible max of 6.5 hours to about nine hours). And there's the new Switch Lite as well -- a smaller, handheld version with a seven hour battery life.

The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday

There's really only one console/game bundle out there right now, but if we see more, we'll add them here. Also be sure to check out the best Nintendo Switch deals over at GameSpot.

Nintendo This is basically a case of "you can have any bundle you like as long as it includes Mario Kart" -- it's the only bundle Nintendo has announced. Which isn't a bad thing, to be sure. Nintendo is bundling the download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the first-gen version of the Switch for $300, and throwing in a screen protector as well. That's a solid deal, but be aware that you're getting the OG Switch, not the new one. Since that means your battery life will be somewhere between 2.5 and 6.5 hours, you probably want to take advantage of this deal only if you mostly plan to keep it docked. For lots of away missions, you might want to pass on this and get the Switch v2. Check out this CNET article that tell you how to tell the difference between the two Switch consoles by looking at the box art. This deal start on Nov. 28. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch Lite is barely a month old, and for that reason alone, don't hold your breath on seeing any deals for Black Friday 2019. It's $200 everywhere right now (no waiting till Black Friday), and that's where I'd expect to see the price stay through the end of the year. That's not a bad price, though, and if you are a stickler for holding out for a sale on the hardware, well, you might be waiting until Black Friday 2020. That said, if you've been sitting on the fence, now is the time to get a switch, which CNET's Scott Stein called "maybe the best $200 gaming portable I've ever used." Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

The best Nintendo Switch game deals for Black Friday

What if you already have a Switch, and you're hankering for some games? We have you covered -- here are some awesome deals we've rounded up. Read the details carefully, since some of these deals start before Black Friday. Wait too long and you might miss out.

Pokémon You don't have to wait for Black Friday to get this deal. The highly anticipated pair of RPG titles for the Switch -- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield -- both debut on Saturday, Nov. 16 for $60 each. But you can get either game for just $38 at Facebook Marketplace starting at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 16, while supplies last. Read GameSpot's Pokémon Sword/Shield review.

Nintendo It's hard not to love Breath of the Wild, which may well be the best Zelda installment of all time (sorry, Ocarina of Time). This game should be selling for $40 pretty much everywhere, but Walmart will sell it for just $30 for a limited time starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT. Read GameSpot's Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild review.

Nintendo Is this a game in which you get to play against your favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters? Yes. Is this the only tennis game for the Switch? Yes. Can you play singles or doubles with up to four local or online players? Yes. Sounds like you need to grab this title, which is also available for less than the $40 it'll cost everywhere else starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT. Read GameSpot's Mario Tennis Aces review.

Nintendo If you're a fan of paintball combat -- either the real kind that nobody tells you can give you welts, or the virtual kind in videogame form -- then Splatoon probably has a special place in your heart. Splatoon 2 is starting to get a little long in the tooth (it was released in 2017) but it's still a blast, and the technicolor paint-based combat is still both thrilling and charming. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT, you can get this at Walmart for about $10 less than just about anywhere else. Read GameSpot's Splatoon 2 review.

GameSpot This game has been around the block as well, but it's so well loved that I couldn't help but include it in this list. Like most of the rest of the games I've already listed here, you'll be able to snag it for about half price for a limited time starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT. Read GameSpot's Super Mario Odyssey review.

