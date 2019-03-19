The best Nintendo Switch deal right now: $267

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch deals are as rare as hen's teeth, because the console continues to sell like hot cakes at its full $300 list price.

Have no fear: The Cheapskate is here. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Altatac via Rakuten has the Nintendo Switch (32GB blue/red) for $266.90 shipped. That's after applying promo code SAVE15 at checkout. It's not the best deal ever, but it's a decent one.

Quick aside: That code -- which expires today -- is good for 15 percent off sitewide. Alas, many vendors artificially inflate their prices during these sales, which is why the Switch has a starting price of $314 and not $300.

If you're thinking a game console is no good without games, Altatac also has the Switch bundled with Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze and Super Smash Bros Ultimate for $350, again with promo code SAVE15. That's a good $60 less than you'll pay for the same bundle elsewhere.

So, let's talk Rakuten for a minute. If you go to Rakuten.com, you won't find the Rakuten store, which is not unlike Amazon (in that some products are sold by Rakuten proper and some by third-party vendors).

Instead, you'll find a cash-back portal that looks suspiciously like Ebates. That's because Rakuten now owns Ebates, and recently made the mind-boggling decision to eliminate the Ebates branding. Now, Ebates is called... Rakuten. Confused yet? Me, too.

I'm explaining this because I've written about Ebates many times -- it's one of my favorite cash-back services. Nothing about the functionality has really changed, just the branding. But it's dumb and confusing and I don't like it.

As for the Switch itself, it remains one of the most sought-after consoles on the planet. CNET called it "pure fun on a big-screen TV or on the go" and awarded it an 8.5/10 rating. Read the full Nintendo Switch review to learn more.

While you're at it, check out the 26 best games for the Switch and 9 tips and tricks for getting started with the system.

Now playing: Watch this: Charge your Nintendo Switch over-the-air

Roku Streaming Stick deal: $39.99, plus 3 months of CBS All Access

I've seen lots of Roku TV deals lately, but very few on the plug-in media streamers. Here's one: For a limited time, the Roku Streaming Stick is $39.99 -- a price that includes three months of CBS All Access. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

So that's $10 off the regular price of the stick, plus an All Access subscription worth $30. (You can choose the Limited Commercials or Commercial Free option when you sign up. I can't imagine why anyone would go for the former.) Take note, however, that the CBS offer is for new subscribers only. And the usual terms apply: After three months, you'll continue to get billed at the normal rate unless you cancel.

If you've been wanting to binge Star Trek Discovery, The Good Fight or what have you, this is a deal worth considering.

My new favorite car mount is $13.19

If you're lucky enough to own a car with an Android Auto or Apple CarPlay system, you might not need a mount for your phone. If you don't, however, I definitely recommend getting that phone up near eye level so it's easier to see and touch. Otherwise you end up taking your eyes off the road for too long.

I tend to prefer magnet mounts, but the required metal plate that goes on the back of your phone (or inside your case) can interfere with wireless charging.

Photo by Rick Broida/CNET

So check this out: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the AbleGrid Zilean Qi Charger Mount is just $13.19 when you clip the on-page 5 percent off coupon and then apply promo code MNZQTTYR at checkout. Regular price: $30.

This setup combines a spring-loaded vent-clip mount with a USB-C-powered Qi dock. The latter uses a clever system that I've not seen before: spring-loaded roller arms that let you dock and remove your phone with one hand.

It takes a bit of adjusting to get everything just right, and it's likely the weight of the mount will cause your vent to constantly aim downward. (You may want to close the airflow altogether to prevent overheating, at least in the winter.) But this is definitely one of the better mounting solutions I've encountered, especially for Qi-compatible phones.

