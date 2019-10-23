Dan Ackerman/CNET

It's beginning to look a lot like Black Friday season, because notable products are starting to go on sale. Recently, for example, the Apple Watch Series 3 dipped to an all-time-low $189, and today there's a Nintendo Switch deal (the second one in as many weeks): For a limited time, and while supplies last, SNG Trading via Rakuten has the second-generation Nintendo Switch with blue and red Joy-Cons for $262.95 with promo code SNG47. You must have a Rakuten account in order to get this deal. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Although I've seen the original Switch for less in the past, this is one of the biggest discounts yet on the updated (aka "V2") model, which was released just a few months ago and delivers better battery life. If you intend to hold out for a better deal, which is entirely possible as we get closer to the holidays, make sure to look for model number "HAC-001(-01)."

The Switch remains one of the most sought-after gaming systems on the planet (though the new Switch Lite is certainly earning fans as well). CNET called it "pure fun on a big-screen TV or on the go" and awarded it an 8.5/10 rating. Read our full Nintendo Switch review to learn more.

While you're at it, check out the 30 best games for the Switch and 9 tips and tricks for getting started on the Switch.

Now playing: Watch this: The only reason to get a Switch Lite

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new sale price. Removed expired bonus deals.

