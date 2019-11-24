Getty Images

The New Year is fast approaching which means one thing: tons of new books on health and fitness will be hitting the shelves just in time for your New Year's resolutions. If you're looking for some inspiration to help you reach your goals this year, whether that's to eat healthier, cook more or optimize your brain health, these books have you covered.

In the list below, you'll find books from top experts in the wellness industry, like Ben Greenfield who's diving into peak performance and brain health in his latest book. And you'll find plenty of healthy recipe inspo from authors like Kelly Leveque, the celebrity nutritionist known for helping stars like Jessica Alba and Jennifer Garner feel their best. Keep reading for a curated list of the ten most anticipated books hitting the shelves just in time for the New Year.

HarperCollins Celebrity nutritionist Kelly Leveque, is known for helping big-name celebs and normal people alike eat healthier and find a balanced approach to eating. Her signature "Fab Four" (including protein, fat, fiber, and greens in every meal) nutrition method and tips for balancing your blood sugar is easy enough for even the most finicky eaters to follow. Her newest book provides 30-day meal plans for four different "archetypes" based on different lifestyles. Release date: December 30, 2019

Amazon Alissa Vitti is one of the leading experts on hormones and holistic nutrition for women. Her second book, In the Flo is all about how women can understand their hormones better and "biohack" their lives to feel better, manage their energy, perform better at work, and more. In the book, you'll find insight and tips for dealing with hormonal imbalance-related conditions like PMS, and period problems. Release Date: January 28, 2020

Amazon Fitness and performance guru, Ben Greenfield's latest book is a guide to optimizing your brain, body and spirit for peak performance and longevity. If you're a fan of Tim Ferris or Dave Asperey, then you'll be into this book which follows in the footsteps of Asperey's and Ferris' work on biohacking and self-improvement. Release Date: January 21, 2020

Amazon Fans of the popular blog, The Defined Dish will love this cookbook from healthy southern food blogger Alex Snodgrass. While not every recipe is Whole30 approved -- many are Paleo, gluten-free and dairy-free -- the recipes that include Whole30 off-limits ingredients (like dairy) are meant to be incorporated after finishing the 30-day challenge in the "reintroduction phase." Even if you have no interest in the Whole30, this book is a great addition to any health-conscious cook's library. Release Date: December 31, 2019

draxe.com If you've been meaning to jump on the collagen bandwagon, now is the time. Dr. Josh Axe, founder of Ancient Nutrition, lays out the benefits of incorporating collagen into your diet (like better digestion, improved gut health, better skin and healthy joints) in his latest book. In The Collagen Diet, you'll find plenty of recipes and ideas for using collagen, and info on how to boost your body's own natural collagen production. Release Date: December 31, 2019

Amazon If one of your New Year's resolutions is to quit diets, then this book should be at the top of your list. Dr. Michael Greger presents an interesting case for quitting diets for good and instead leaning into the latest nutrition research and wisdom to reach your goals. If you want to better understand the science of food and weight loss, and pick up more sustainable habits, this book would be a good start. Release Date: December 10, 2019