Cici's

Pizza is pretty much the perfect food. I mean, sure, too much will kill you, but there's no other way I'd rather go. Sunday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day -- a chance to not only celebrate the Circle of Awesomeness, but also save some money doing it. Below I've rounded up the best national and regional NPD deals so far. Just take note that some stores in some chains might not be participating in these offers.

Your local pizza joints might be serving up specials as well, so be sure to check their websites, Facebook pages, Twitter feeds and so on.

I also found a great DIY option: The popular . That's $76 off the regular price. This portable oven relies on wood pellets and can reach temperatures of over 900 degrees, meaning you can bake a pizza in about 60 seconds.

The best National Pizza Day deals

: Like last year, Blaze is offering two pepperoni pizzas for $10 when you order online. There's a related deal from Postmates as well (see below).

: Through Sunday, you can get $10 off any order of $40 or more with promo code 10OFF40.

Caulipower

: By any chance are you expecting? If your little bambino arrives on pizza day, Caulipower will give you a year of free pizza! Check out #BornOnPizzaDay.

: Between Feb. 9 and 14, you can get a free upgrade to extra-large when you order any large pizza.

: Get three medium one-topping pizzas to go for $12.

: Between now and Feb. 23, buy one large pizza and get a medium cheese pizza free with promo code BOGOCHZ.

: On Feb. 9 you can get a free large pie from Blaze Pizza when you place an order of at least $25. Use the code PIZZADAY at checkout.

: Apparently this varies depending on location, but when you buy one pizza at regular price, you can get a second one for $7. (Might be $6, might be "half price." Check your local restaurant for the specifics.) Note that this is for carryout only.

Have you found any other good National Pizza Day deals? Tell me about them in the comments!

Note: Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new deals and/or availability.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.