The best MLK Day deals for this weekend: AirPods, games, bedding, robovacuums and more

Many of us have a long weekend coming up -- Monday, Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There are a lot of ways you can spend your newfound freedom, and I hope you'll dedicate a little of it to remembering the American hero for whom the day celebrates. But there will also be plenty of time to participate in America's favorite pastime: shopping. MLK Day isn't known for sales as well as some other holidays, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had even so. We've rounded up a few of the best, and remember to look back here over the weekend for updates as we learn about more of them.

Sarah Tew/CNET Another holiday, another discount on AirPods. The 2019 Apple AirPods have bounced up and down in price almost since the day they were released, but $139 is very close to the best price they've ever sold for back during the holidays. You're getting the latest AirPods with improved pairing and enhanced gestures, along with the standard charging case (sorry, no wireless charging). Read our Apple AirPods review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We're fans of the Eufy Robovac 11S Max -- in fact, CNET's Brian Bennett recently named the Robovac 11S Max the best robot vacuum value for 2020. In CNET testing, it cleaned effectively (though it handled bare floors better than carpets) and finds its way home to self-charge. Through MLK Day, if you throw both the Robovac 11S Max and a pair of Eufy smart bulbs in your shopping cart, you save $80 on the vacuum and get the bulbs for free when you apply discount code EUFYBULBT at checkout.

Mellanni Mellanni describes the 1800 Collection as wrinkle-resistant, fade-resistant, stain-resistant and hypoallergenic bed sheets. They're made from polyester brushed microfiber and are available in over 40 different colors. If you want to save on a set of sheets, this weekend is your opportunity -- you can find them up to 33% percent off (the exact discount depends upon the color and size), but only for just a few hours. The sale runs Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. PST.

Intuit It's that time of year again -- the slow march toward filing your taxes. If you're like me, you'll be feverishly completing your taxes on Apr. 14. Even better, you can be unlike me and take advantage of the sales this weekend to get a head start now with a discounted copy of TurboTax. Full disclosure: I am a TurboTax fan and have used it every year since I started paying taxes in the '90s. Right now, every tier of TurboTax is on sale, so depending upon which package you need, you can save anywhere from $20 to $45.

