The best meat alternatives you can grill this summer

Whether you're hosting a barbecue and looking to include a few meatless options for wellness, or you're en route to a BYO-meat grill party and need to pick up some vegetarian grill fare for your vegetarian self, you've got a lot of meat-free options to barbecue this summer!

The kicker is, some brands of meatless protein are better for the grill than others -- and sure, most products can work at a barbecue, but don't you want to go for the best? Here's our roundup of the most excellent meat-free grilling patties, sausages and 'dogs.

Burgers

Beyond Burger Beyond Meat Alas, since the Impossible Burger is not available at grocery stores until later this year, it can't be included in our list of recommendations. That said, the Beyond Burger is our top option for meatlike taste and texture. Touted as "the world's first plant-based burger patty that looks, cooks and satisfies like fresh ground beef," the Beyond Burger goes from refrigerator to plate with just a few minutes of grilling per side. Pea protein, coconut oil and beets create a patty with 20 grams of protein plus a texture and look not too far from that of a beef burger (though it may have a somewhat coconut-y aftertaste). $5.00 at Target

Lightlife Plant-Based Burger LightLife This concoction is no longer unique, though, as Lightlife recently launched its own contender with similar ingredients, appearance, mouthfeel and grill-ability. The new Lightlife Plant-Based Burger includes pea protein, coconut oil and beets as well, and lists BBQ instructions on its packaging as the top prep method. Whichever product you choose, you'll have a patty to please the vegan or vegetarian crowd, and it might just entice some carnivores too! Serve it as you would a beef burger on a bun with your preferred condiments, or get inspired by some of Beyond Meat's recipes. See at Lightlife

MorningStar Farms Grillers Prime Burger Other "meaty" frozen patty options include the likes of MorningStar Farms' products. Made from soy and wheat gluten, the MorningStar Farms Grillers Prime Burger is smaller, weighing in at 71 grams per patty compared with the beefier 113-gram Beyond and Lightlife patties. It is also generally less expensive -- prices vary store to store, but a sample search online at Target yields about a dollar per patty for MorningStar and $3 per patty for Beyond Meat. $3.00 at Target

Gardein Ultimate Beefless Burger Gardein Gardein offers a meat-free burger of a similar size, price and base ingredients. The 71-gram Gardein Ultimate Beefless Burger is made of both soy and vital wheat gluten, but adds ancient grain flour for a slightly different texture. Both MorningStar and Gardein likely won't fool meat-accustomed taste buds in the way Beyond and Lightlife aim to, but they will provide savory, condiment-toppable options for those looking for an alternative to meat. If your grill party is more casual, and you don't want to have to worry about budgeting out a certain number of patties per person, it might serve you best to just grab a bunch of MorningStar or Gardein burgers and grill 'em as you need 'em. $4.00 at Instacart

MorningStar Farms Meat Lovers Vegan Burger If you're looking for a happy medium, MorningStar also offers the larger Meat Lovers Vegan Burgers. At 113 grams, these are heftier like Beyond and Lightlife, but come out a bit cheaper (they're about $2 per patty in a sample search). They also aim for the meatlike flavor of a traditional burger more than the aforementioned MorningStar and Gardein options, but with similar ingredients. $3.00 at Target

FieldBurger Field Roast The slightly smaller FieldBurger by Field Roast is at home on the grill as well, and begins our shift toward patties that focus more on vegetable ingredients. And, this one is soy-free for those with soy sensitivities. So many options, and we've barely gotten to these more veggie-forward patties! $12.00 at Walmart

MorningStar Farms Spicy Black Bean Burger For many vegetarians, "tastes like meat" isn't even a priority. And some meat-eaters certainly enjoy a good black bean burger on occasion (is it the gateway patty?). For this crowd, a package of frozen bean or veggie patties will do the trick. MorningStar Farms and Gardein are there for us, again, with their respective takes on black bean burgers. The MorningStar Farms Spicy Black Bean Burgers add green chiles to a black bean and brown rice base to create a grillable patty with a kick. $3.00 at Target

Gardein Chipotle Black Bean Burger Gardein Not to be outdone, Gardein's Chipotle Black Bean Burgers take similar starting ingredients and add a sweet-and-smoky spice combination to achieve a flavorful patty suitable for a few minutes of grilling. MorningStar's black bean patty is slightly cheaper at Target, but Gardein's is still close in price at around $1 per patty. $4.00 at Target

MorningStar Farms Mediterranean Chickpea Burger, and Garden Veggie Burger The MorningStar Farms Mediterranean Chickpea Burgers and the Garden Veggie Burgers are two more (of many other) varieties that may be grilled with careful monitoring. The key with these, and any other veggie patties you're considering at the grocery store, is to read the prep instructions and look for instructions that specify grilling. If these are absent, likely the patties are best prepared via skillet or oven, and they might not be the best choice for bringing to a barbecue. $3.00 at Target

Dogs and frankfurters

Beyond Sausage Beyond Meat Not only are there plentiful patty options, but yes, we live in a world with some excellent vegan sausages, too! The best of these are the Beyond Sausages, by the makers of the Beyond Burger. With a hefty dose of vegetable fat (mostly from coconut oil) and a plant-based casing, this is the brand of sausage that just might fool some meat-loving friends. Grab the Original Brat variety and top with mustard and sauerkraut, or the Sweet Italian or Hot Italian options and add grilled onions and peppers. $9.00 at Instacart

Tofurky Sausages Tofurky Not to be outdone, Tofurky offers five different varieties of meat-free sausage: Spinach Pesto, Andouille, Italian, Kielbasa and Beer Brat. These need only a light heating on your grill grates, and then they're ready for whichever bun-and-topping combinations you can think up. Readily available at grocery stores, these are a solid choice for grilling guests who might appreciate the sheer variety of flavor options. $5.00 at Instacart

Field Roast Sausages Field Roast Field Roast has three of its own veggie-forward sausages, to add to the mind-boggling array of vegetarian sausages. Smoked Apple Sage and Mexican Chipotle bring you two completely new flavor profiles (and the standard but still delicious Italian variety like we also saw with Beyond and Tofurky). Unlike Tofurky, these contain no soy, making them a good choice for guests with soy allergies. $4.00 at Walmart

Tofurky Jumbo Hot Dogs These are best purchased when a true hot dog-like option is called for -- perhaps when everyone else is eating hot dogs and you don't want to leave out the vegetarians and vegans. Maybe you don't want to broach the subject of a meat-free lifestyle with that one uncle at your family party, and you'd like a product that looks unremarkable on the grill. For these scenarios, Tofurky's Jumbo Hot Dogs are the way to go. See at Tofurky

Lightlife Smart Dogs lightlife LightLife Lightlife's Smart Dogs are another unobtrusive choice. Prepare with a healthy dose of mustard, ketchup, relish or whatever you typically add to hot dogs, as these are not packing a flavor punch like their faux-sausage counterparts. Vegetarian hot dogs may sound like an oxymoron but if the crowds demand them, these are a great choice! $4.00 at Target

Field Roast Frankfurters Field Roast Field Roast Frankfurters offer a bit more in the way of taste, but won't be fooling anyone without a lot of help from condiments. With all of these, you need only to provide a brief visit to the grill for light heating and grill-mark purposes. Like many of the products on this list, they're not gluten-free, but Field Roast uses all natural ingredients you know and can pronounce. $6.00 at Instacart

Not every grocery store will carry each of these products, but with our low-down on everything meat-free and grillable, you should be able to find something to suit your occasion. And, the options are not only expanding but growing more and more delicious with every passing summer!

This story was written by Emily Murawski.

